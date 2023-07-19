Thai woman detained over fraudulent number plates and illegal cigarettes haul

Picture courtesy of Matichon

The Highway Police detained a Thai woman over fraudulent number plates attached to her vehicle. This follows a report from a man who received a speeding ticket, despite never having driven in the area where the offence was allegedly committed.

After an investigation by the police, the suspect was tracked down. The search also revealed an additional case with numerous amounts of illicitly imported cigarettes discovered in her car yesterday.

A victim reported earlier that he had been penalised for speeding in the Na Yong district of South Thailand’s Trang province, even though he had never travelled to the said area. He suspected his car registration number had been duplicated illegally, leading officers to swiftly initiate an investigation.

Their thorough search traced the suspect vehicle to Trang and Phatthalung provinces. Following the report that the suspicious vehicle had journeyed from Phatthalung towards Trang, the officers promptly pursued the car, leading to 38 year old Jiranan’s detention in Nayong, reported KhaoSod.

The officers discovered counterfeit number plates on her vehicle, a white SUV, as reported. A search of the car also yielded about 32 cases, or 8,000 packets, of untaxed foreign cigarettes, further leading to her immediate arrest.

The apprehended Jiranan was sent to Nayong Police Station province for further questioning.

A week ago, Thai Highway Police arrested a 43 year old Pakistani national for using fake vehicle registration plates and evading the M-Flow motorway fare system. He was pulled over while driving on the Kanchanaphisek Road, on the outbound lane heading towards Bang Pa-In in East Ring, on July 11 around 10pm.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Prachya Kamlasatphitak, who commanded the operation, the arrest followed the instructions of the Highway Police Station Chief, Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat Pankeaw, who instructed all highway police to apprehend vehicles with fake plates or vehicles evading the M-Flow system. To read more click HERE.