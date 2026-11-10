Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances

A Thai television news anchor called for an investigation into the finances of the animal welfare foundation Watchdog Thailand (WDT), alleging that some members may have used donations for personal benefit. A former WDT president filed a defamation complaint against the anchor, denying the allegations.

The news anchor, Narakorn Tiyayon, raised the issue in a Facebook post on November 9, calling for an examination of the foundation’s financial transactions. She said she had heard allegations that the president, board members and treasurer had used donations for personal purposes.

Her post followed the arrest of former beauty queen Panadda Wongphudee and her husband over allegations that they misused donations to the Ongkorn Tham Dee Foundation for personal benefit. The case involving Ongkorn Tham Dee is separate from the allegations concerning WDT.

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Narakorn’s post attracted comments from social media users, some of whom called for WDT’s spending to be examined. Others shared accounts of their experiences seeking assistance from the foundation.

A woman who said she had previously worked for WDT around 10 years ago claimed that some foundation members did little practical work but maintained connections with several government departments.

Another social media user said he had paid around 2,000 baht to the foundation to rescue a stray cat trapped in a water pipe. He later alleged that photographs of the cat had been used by the foundation to seek donations online.

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Other animal lovers also questioned the organisation’s work, claiming it publicised animal welfare cases and rescue operations without taking sufficient action.

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WDT issued a clarification on its official Facebook page on the evening of November 9, saying it had already begun reviewing its financial transactions before Narakorn made the allegations.

The foundation said it had submitted relevant documents and evidence to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on August 28.

WDT added that it had restructured its management and appointed a new board to strengthen financial oversight and controls.

The foundation also said its board members were scheduled to meet officers from the Crime Suppression Division on November 11 at 1pm to follow up on the financial investigation.

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WDT said it would not disclose details of the evidence or financial transactions publicly while officers were examining the matter. It added that it would provide further information after the meeting.

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KhaoSod reported on November 10 that Rattiya, a 40 year old former WDT president and board member, filed a defamation complaint against Narakorn at Nong Sue Police Station in Pathum Thani at around 11am.

Rattiya told the news outlet that Narakorn’s statement had damaged her reputation. She denied involvement in the alleged misuse of donations and said she had spent more than 10 years working for animal welfare.

Following Rattiya’s complaint, WDT issued another statement saying she had acted independently and for her own benefit, without the foundation’s involvement.

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