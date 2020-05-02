Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison

Greeley Pulitzer

1 hour ago

PHOTOS: Nation Thailand
5 prisoners in Issan’s upper northeastern Sakon Nakhon province pulled off a daring escape from Sawang Daen Din Prison yesterday morning after being transferred to a Covid-19 quarantine room.

The inmates escaped through the ceiling of the room and found their way through tight passages in the building without once being spotted by the guards.

They then made a rope from canvas sheeting and used it to climb over the perimeter wall, before fleeing. And they’ve not been seen since.

4 of the men had been convicted of drug possession while the fifth was in prison for destruction of property. Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

