Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | The Thaiger

Crime
Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison
5 prisoners in Issan’s upper northeastern Sakon Nakhon province pulled off a daring escape from Sawang Daen Din Prison yesterday morning after being transferred to a Covid-19 quarantine room.
The inmates escaped through the ceiling of the room and found their way through tight passages in the building without once being spotted by the guards.
They then made a rope from canvas sheeting and used it to climb over the perimeter wall, before fleeing. And they’ve not been seen since.
4 of the men had been convicted of drug possession while the fifth was in prison for destruction of property. Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Crime
3 more Cambodians arrested as part of Phuket human trafficking ring
2 Cambodian women and 1 man have been arrested in Phuket’s Patong municipality as part of a human trafficking ring where children were routinely beaten with wire hangers if they failed to meet their 3000 baht per day quota selling floral garlands.
The arrests of 27 year old Chanta, 32 year old Lia and 32 year old Kaew (the man), were announced by the Immigration Deputy Chief at a media briefing in Bangkok this week.
Deputy Chief Aroon Saengchan explained that the arrests follow the raids in Patong on Feb 22 that saw 17 children rescued from the gang and placed in protective custody.
In those raids, 33 year old Ngo Sun, 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national Suphattra Charoensuk, aged 22, originally from Koh Samui, were arrested for their involvement in the gang.
Not reported at the time was that in those raids, officers also arrested five Cambodians, Soi Phra Baramee 1 in Patong. All five were charged with illegally staying in the Kingdom.
Officers also found a group of Cambodian children in the house and placed them under protective custody, Col Aroon added.
Further investigation confirmed that Chanta, Kaew, and Lia also were involved in the human-trafficking ring, according to Aroon.
Officers got a warrant of arrest for the three Cambodians and “Officers eventually arrested the three on Apr 20.”
Aroon did not give any further details of the arrests.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus Thailand
Tourists busted for partying, taking drugs, in Satun hotel
Two tourists have been arrested at a hotel in Satun after an employee reported them for partying and using drugs. Thai Residents reports that Italian national “Martire” and Dutch national “Mohammad” were arrested in possession of cocaine and marijuana at The Bara Bara Budget Hotel.
Sompong Chingduang from the Immigration Police was called to the hotel by an employee who reported that the tourists were holding a loud party, disturbing other guests and causing damage to the property.
On arrival at the hotel, police found Martire in room C11 with two Thai women. A search of the room revealed cocaine hidden in various locations. On questioning, Martire confessed to purchasing it from a taxi driver at Pakbara Pier, the arrival point for ferries from Koh Lipe to the mainland. The second tourist, Mohammad, was found in room B11 with a quantity of marijuana he says he purchased on Koh Lipe.
Both men were taken to La Knu police station for prosecution. It’s understood they arrived in Thailand on February 13 and their visas have expired. The current restrictions that are in place as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, including a ban on international flights in or out, will mean they have been unable to leave prior to their visas expiring.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Hot News
Woman brutally murdered in Chonburi
Yesterday at 1pm Police Colonel Chiddecha Songkhong, director of Nong Prue Police Station, Bang Lamung District in Chonburi province, was notified of a murder. The incident was reported as a murder of a Thai woman at a village in Nong Prue Sub-district.
Chiddecha along with Police Somboon Osammaitee, Pattaya Travel Inspector Police, medical staff from Bang Lamung Hospital Sawang and local rescue personnel rushed to inspect the crime scene.
They arrived at a one-story townhouse and inside the house they found evidence that there had recently been fighting inside. They also reported that there was a lot of blood on the floor and splashes on the walls.
They also found a ‘Spartan’ knife about 60 centimetres long with bloodstains still on it.
While further inspecting the crime scene they checked the bathroom and found a young woman lying dead on the bathroom floor. Authorities revealed that her nickname was ‘On’, and she was aged between 35-40 years old. There were wounds on her neck and onher right-hand wrist.
After discovering the women officials secured the premises and set up a blockade.
The suspect is a 48 year old male from North Ireland who told police that he had met On at Soi Bua Khao before the pair returned to the guesthouse where he was staying. He says that during the night On had taken drugs, which he also admitted to doing. He claimed that On struck him with a pool cue and “created chaos”, so he decided to slash her with the knife.
Following the altercation the suspect took a motorbike from his accommodation and went for a drive heading towards a local Pattaya hospital, heavily intoxicated, crashing and suffering minor injuries.
Once arriving at the hospital the suspect began shouting and screaming that he had just murdered a woman according to hospital staff. They contacted police who accompanied the suspect to his villa where the corpse of On was discovered.
Initially, no documents with the deceased woman indicating her identity. Officials will have to wait for the investigative police to finish their report on the the crime and more information about the foreign men who has admitted to the crime.
SOURCE: Sanook
