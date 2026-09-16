Vietnamese woman arrested over Suvarnabhumi suitcase theft

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 16, 2026, 1:24 PM
1 minute read
Vietnamese woman arrested over Suvarnabhumi suitcase theft | Thaiger
Photo via Anuwat Jadhai

A Vietnamese woman was arrested yesterday, September 15, over the alleged theft of a suitcase from a baggage carousel at Suvarnabhumi Airport, with the Chinese owner reporting that it contained a luxury watch and other belongings.

Tourist Police, Suvarnabhumi security personnel and officers from Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station arrested the 27 year old suspect, identified only as Ong, under a Samut Prakan Provincial Court warrant.

Ong is accused of theft at an airport at night.

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The Chinese owner reported his pink Rimowa suitcase missing on September 7 after arriving at the baggage claim area.

He told police that the luggage contained a wristwatch worth more than 200,000 yuan, or around 1 million baht, as well as cash and personal belongings.

Police arrested a Vietnamese woman after a Chinese traveller reported a Rimowa suitcase stolen at Suvarnabhumi Airport with valuables inside.
Photo via Anuwat Jadhai

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and identified a Vietnamese woman who had arrived from Ho Chi Minh City on the same day as the suspected thief.

Police said the woman left the airport by taxi and travelled between hotels in the Huai Khwang area of Bangkok before later staying in Bo Win district, Chon Buri.

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Investigators continued tracking her movements until September 15, when they found her walking outside a mansion in the Sukhumvit area. Officers showed her the arrest warrant and took her into custody.

Police said the woman admitted taking the suitcase and told investigators she had hidden it at a condominium in Huai Khwang.

Officers then searched the property and recovered the pink Rimowa suitcase and the belongings connected to the case.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

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Police arrested a Vietnamese woman after a Chinese traveller reported a Rimowa suitcase stolen at Suvarnabhumi Airport with valuables inside.
Photo via Anuwat Jadhai

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 16, 2026, 1:24 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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