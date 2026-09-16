Vietnamese woman arrested over Suvarnabhumi suitcase theft

A Vietnamese woman was arrested yesterday, September 15, over the alleged theft of a suitcase from a baggage carousel at Suvarnabhumi Airport, with the Chinese owner reporting that it contained a luxury watch and other belongings.

Tourist Police, Suvarnabhumi security personnel and officers from Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station arrested the 27 year old suspect, identified only as Ong, under a Samut Prakan Provincial Court warrant.

Ong is accused of theft at an airport at night.

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The Chinese owner reported his pink Rimowa suitcase missing on September 7 after arriving at the baggage claim area.

He told police that the luggage contained a wristwatch worth more than 200,000 yuan, or around 1 million baht, as well as cash and personal belongings.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and identified a Vietnamese woman who had arrived from Ho Chi Minh City on the same day as the suspected thief.

Police said the woman left the airport by taxi and travelled between hotels in the Huai Khwang area of Bangkok before later staying in Bo Win district, Chon Buri.

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Investigators continued tracking her movements until September 15, when they found her walking outside a mansion in the Sukhumvit area. Officers showed her the arrest warrant and took her into custody.

Police said the woman admitted taking the suitcase and told investigators she had hidden it at a condominium in Huai Khwang.

Officers then searched the property and recovered the pink Rimowa suitcase and the belongings connected to the case.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

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