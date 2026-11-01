Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A Vietnamese driver crashed an SUV into three food shops in front of a convenience store in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi, at 1.50am on October 30, causing damage of more than 700,000 baht (US$21,500).

No one was injured. The shops hit were a noodle shop, a pizza shop and a grilled takoyaki stall.

The 48 year old driver, Hoang Tan Phat, was driving a white Toyota SUV and appeared intoxicated at the scene. Police took him to Bang Bua Thong Police Station for an alcohol test.

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Peerapol Asawadetwarakul, president of the Pitak Pai Association and brother of one of the shop owners, spoke to reporters yesterday, October 31. He said he rushed to the scene after convenience store staff called him.

According to Peerapol, the driver refused to talk and instead phoned nearly 10 Vietnamese friends, who arrived with an interpreter. The two sides still could not reach an agreement, so police took everyone to the station to continue negotiations.

At the station, Peerapol said he received a phone call from a person he described as influential, who asked to clear the matter and end the dispute. No deal was reached.

He said the victims were seeking about 700,000 baht in total, but the driver refused to accept responsibility, claimed he had no money and dragged out talks for several hours.

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Police then tested the driver, who recorded 123 milligram percent, more than double the legal limit of 50. Investigators charged him with drink driving and damaging the property of others, and sent him to Nonthaburi Provincial Court.

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He was released on bail and a mediation meeting was arranged with the victims, but he did not turn up.

Peerapol said the shop owners must now pay for demolition and repairs themselves. The structures and equipment were damaged so badly that the shops cannot open as normal.

He urged police to speed up the case and warned the public, claiming the group showed no fear of Thai law and took no responsibility for the damage.

Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online
Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online
Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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