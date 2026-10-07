Israeli woman criticised after posting videos about Thailand

An Israeli woman faced criticism from Thai social media users after posting videos in which she used vulgar language while discussing Thailand following her reported release from detention.

The controversy emerged after the Facebook page สื่อเถื่อน (meaning “illicit news”), reposted the videos of the the Israeli woman, Rami Abargil, yesterday, October 6. The page appeared to have been suspended after publishing the post, prompting its administrator to move to another Facebook page.

In one video, Abargil said she had received her passport back and was preparing to leave Thailand. She stated…

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“You guys! Guess what! I got my passport back. I’m gonna leave the freaking country, f*ck Thailand!”

According to the News1 Facebook page, Abargil had previously been arrested in connection with alleged illegal business operations involving nominee arrangements.

In another video, Abargil claimed that she had won her case and recovered her passport with assistance from her Thai lawyer.

She also alleged that Thai police wanted to keep her in detention because of comments she had made about officers. Abargil further claimed that police accused her of assaulting them and threatening to kill them. She said she had been imprisoned before being released.

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Her comments prompted criticism from Thai social media users, who objected to the language she used when speaking about Thailand and described her remarks as disrespectful to Thai people.

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Some users also criticised Thai authorities, alleging that laws were not being applied strictly enough to foreign tourists. These claims have not been independently verified.

Information circulating about Abargil’s arrest, legal case and release, including claims made in her own videos and reports by Thai media pages, had not been confirmed by Thai police or government officials at the time of reporting. No local police officer or government representative had publicly clarified the case.

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A similar controversy was reported in May last year involving another Israeli woman after a video showed her arguing with Thai restaurant owners and staff over rules requiring customers to remove their shoes.

During the dispute, the woman reportedly claimed that Israeli tourists contributed to Thailand’s prosperity and said, “My money builds your country”.

Another Israeli woman also attracted criticism on Thai social media after comparing Thailand with the Philippines. She reportedly said Thailand seemed less pleasant and that Thai people moved and worked too quickly, which made her feel uncomfortable.

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