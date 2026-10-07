Israeli woman criticised after posting videos about Thailand

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 4:59 PM
2 minutes read
Israeli woman criticised after posting videos about Thailand
Photo via YouTube/ PEAK

An Israeli woman faced criticism from Thai social media users after posting videos in which she used vulgar language while discussing Thailand following her reported release from detention.

The controversy emerged after the Facebook page สื่อเถื่อน (meaning “illicit news”), reposted the videos of the the Israeli woman, Rami Abargil, yesterday, October 6. The page appeared to have been suspended after publishing the post, prompting its administrator to move to another Facebook page.

In one video, Abargil said she had received her passport back and was preparing to leave Thailand. She stated…

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“You guys! Guess what! I got my passport back. I’m gonna leave the freaking country, f*ck Thailand!”

Israeli woman criticised by Thai online users
Photo via YouTube/ PEAK

According to the News1 Facebook page, Abargil had previously been arrested in connection with alleged illegal business operations involving nominee arrangements.

In another video, Abargil claimed that she had won her case and recovered her passport with assistance from her Thai lawyer.

She also alleged that Thai police wanted to keep her in detention because of comments she had made about officers. Abargil further claimed that police accused her of assaulting them and threatening to kill them. She said she had been imprisoned before being released.

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Israeli woman arrested for nominee business
Photo via YouTube/ PEAK

Her comments prompted criticism from Thai social media users, who objected to the language she used when speaking about Thailand and described her remarks as disrespectful to Thai people.

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Some users also criticised Thai authorities, alleging that laws were not being applied strictly enough to foreign tourists. These claims have not been independently verified.

Information circulating about Abargil’s arrest, legal case and release, including claims made in her own videos and reports by Thai media pages, had not been confirmed by Thai police or government officials at the time of reporting. No local police officer or government representative had publicly clarified the case.

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Israeli woman in Thailand
Photo via YouTube/ PEAK

A similar controversy was reported in May last year involving another Israeli woman after a video showed her arguing with Thai restaurant owners and staff over rules requiring customers to remove their shoes.

During the dispute, the woman reportedly claimed that Israeli tourists contributed to Thailand’s prosperity and said, “My money builds your country”.

Another Israeli woman also attracted criticism on Thai social media after comparing Thailand with the Philippines. She reportedly said Thailand seemed less pleasant and that Thai people moved and worked too quickly, which made her feel uncomfortable.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 4:59 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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