Local official accused of raping autistic girl until pregnancy

The family of an autistic woman in Uthai Thani is pressing police to act against a local official accused of repeatedly raping her from childhood until she became pregnant at about 15 years old.

The woman’s mother and grandmother accompanied her to police today, September 18, bringing documents confirming a pregnancy and medical examination records as they followed up the case and called for prosecution.

The woman, identified only by the pseudonym “Ae”, is now 20 years old.

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Her family says the alleged abuse began when she was in Prathom 5 and 6 (around Years 6 and 7). At the time, the man was serving as a village headman and lived next door to the family.

After Ae’s grandfather died, the family hired the man to take her to and from school because his child attended the same school.

They allege he used that access to rape her, including after school in a cassava field and during the evening on school grounds.

The family says the man, while drunk, later admitted to the grandmother that he had raped the girl and had bought contraceptive pills for her. She reportedly refused to take them and spat them out.

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Ae later became pregnant at around 15 years old. She has maintained that she never consented to the sexual acts.

After the family learned what had happened, they say the man began threatening and intimidating them.

According to the family, he claimed he owned three guns, knew the law and that the local police station was on his side. He allegedly warned that if they reported him, he would make it impossible for them to continue living in the area.

Ae’s mother, who was working in Bangkok at the time, said she called the man after learning about the allegations and was threatened with being shot in the head.

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The mother said the family initially attempted to settle the matter because they feared his influence.

The family initially agreed on compensation of 150,000 baht, but the man allegedly said he had only 30,000 baht. The mother then asked instead for one to two rai of land (1,600 to 3,200 square metres) to provide some future security for her daughter and the child she had given birth to.

After the birth, the mother took Ae to live in Bangkok for two years for her safety.

The mother alleges that when Ae later returned to Uthai Thani, the man, who had since become a deputy chief of a subdistrict administrative organisation, continued harassing and molesting her and raped her again.

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The abuse allegedly continued despite the man knowing that Ae was autistic.

The family has now returned to police with medical evidence and says it no longer intends to seek any settlement, instead asking that the case be pursued fully.

The mother has taken her daughter back to Bangkok and said she will remain under close care there for her safety.

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