Uthai Thani official denies raping minor, claims relationship was consensual

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 1:57 PM
2 minutes read
Uthai Thani official denies raping minor, claims relationship was consensual | Thaiger
Photo via Siamrath

A local official in Uthai Thani has been charged with raping a girl aged 15 or younger, but denied the allegation and claimed his relationship with the autistic woman had been consensual.

The case involves “Ae”, now 20, whose family alleges the official repeatedly raped her from primary school age until she became pregnant at around 15, threatened her family and later raped her again.

Her family returned to the police on September 18 with medical evidence and called for the case to be prosecuted.

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The 65 year old deputy chief of a subdistrict administrative organisation in Lan Sak district appeared at Lan Sak Police Station the same day to meet investigators.

Officers checked whether he was carrying any weapons before taking him into an interview room, following allegations from Ae’s family that he had previously claimed to possess guns and had threatened them.

The Uthai Thani rape case advances as a local official denies raping a minor and claims the minor was his wife in a consensual relationship.
Photo via DailyNews

Speaking to reporters, the official denied raping Ae but acknowledged having had a relationship with her when she was around 15 to 16 years old. He claimed the relationship was consensual and referred to her as his wife.

He said he had known Ae since childhood because her family had previously hired him to take her to and from school.

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The official also claimed he had supported her financially and cared for her over the years.

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He acknowledged that discussions had taken place with the family over compensation, saying some money had been provided and a written agreement concerning land had also been made.

According to his account, the relationship between the two sides later deteriorated because of disagreements over money and the terms of that agreement.

An Uthai Thani rape case involves a local official that allegedly abused an autistic girl from childhood until she became pregnant.
Photo via Amarin TV

Addressing the family’s allegations that he had threatened them, the official denied intending to hurt anyone.

He said he had wanted the family to become afraid and stop contacting other people about the matter.

He also maintained that he had never abandoned Ae and said he was prepared to defend himself in court and take legal action against anyone he believed had damaged him through the allegations.

Police said the criminal case cannot be resolved through mediation or a private settlement.

Police have initially charged the official with rape of a girl aged 15 or younger. He denied the charge and is expected to contest the case.

After questioning, police planned to take a blood sample for DNA testing as part of the investigation before seeking court approval to detain him while proceedings continue.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 1:57 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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