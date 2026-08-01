Update: Police link Russian siblings’ murder to Thai family killing

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 1, 2026, 9:45 AM
2 minutes read
Update: Police link Russian siblings’ murder to Thai family killing | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Provincial Police Region 2 has confirmed that the killings of two Russian siblings and a Thai family of three in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, are believed to be the work of the same gang, who allegedly posed as police officers to gain entry to victims’ homes before marching them off at gunpoint.

Pol Lt Gen Chatchai Surachetphong, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, gave the update on the night of July 31 after investigators located the burial sites of all five victims within roughly two kilometres of each other in the Huai Yai subdistrict area.

Officers first took suspects Thana Kerdthong, known as “Pong,” and Thongchai Srinil, known as “Thong,” to a wooded area locals call Sak Ngaeo forest, where they pointed out the grave of the two Russian siblings.

Investigators then moved the pair to a coconut plantation about two kilometres away, where they identified a second grave, this time containing the bodies of a Thai mother, father and child, buried together in a single pit.

Police say the family murder involved four people in total: Thana and Thongchai, along with two suspects still on the run, named as Chatchanan Paen-iam, alias “Fluke,” and Atsadang Chuwong, alias “Ball.” Officers are continuing to hunt for the pair, believed to still be hiding in the area.

According to the investigation, the gang allegedly dressed as police officers and told the family they needed to search the house. The victims were then handcuffed and taken from their home to the coconut plantation, where they were shot and buried, police said. Investigators are still gathering evidence to establish each suspect’s specific role.

What happened to the Russian siblings

The two Russian victims were found buried together in a single grave about 1 metre deep, with the woman’s body positioned beneath the man’s. Neither body had been wrapped, and both were still fully clothed.

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Initial examinations found signs of physical assault on the woman, while the man had gunshot wounds to his abdomen and head. Police said there was no evidence so far of sexual assault against the woman, though a full forensic post mortem is still pending.

Officers said the suspects’ statements were broadly consistent with the physical evidence collected. According to the suspects, they did not know the siblings beforehand and had intended only to steal their motorcycle. They later stripped the bike for parts to sell, then buried the components once police began closing in.

Update: Police link Russian siblings' murder to Thai family killing | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Suspects’ backgrounds under scrutiny

Chatchai said police are now checking whether the suspects are linked to any other criminal cases, noting that the main suspect had been released from prison only around two months earlier. He confirmed two accomplices remain at large and are believed to still be in the area.

Sister recounts month long search

Tukta, sister of one of the three Thai victims, spoke to reporters in tears, describing more than a month spent searching for her sister, brother in law and nephew or niece. She said the family filed police reports, contacted officers repeatedly, and pursued every lead they could, without success, until the Russian siblings’ case broke open and led investigators to the family’s burial site.

Tukta said that without the Russian case being solved, her family might never have learned what happened to their relatives. She called on police to pursue the case against all those involved to the fullest extent, and appealed for justice for every victim.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 1, 2026, 9:45 AM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.