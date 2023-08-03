Unseen gunman in Phuket hotel shooting leaves two wounded, police intensify search

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the early hours of today, a terrifying gun attack unfolded outside a well-known hotel in Patong, Phuket, leaving two young men wounded. The unknown assailant, who drove a dark sedan, fled the scene immediately, igniting an urgent police search.

At 4am today, the unchecked violence broke the tranquillity of residents in Phuket. Upon receiving reports of a shooting, Police Chief Chomphununuch Anantayakul, of the Patong Police Station, promptly responded. Aided by her dedicated police force, they swiftly secured the blood-streaked scene at a bustling intersection in the locale of the renowned hotel.

Discovering the victims, the police hurriedly administered aid. One of the victims, 21 year old Nutthawut, 21 suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The second victim, 20 year old Jirawat, was found with a nasty injury to his left hand. Both young men were instantly transported to Patong Hospital to receive the necessary care.

At the scene, the officers found a single 9-millimetre bullet casing, serving as the sole stark reminder of the grave event, reported KhaoSod.

The incident’s reasons remain unknown, as does the identity of the cruel perpetrator. The initial investigations have only yielded the clues of a deftly fled black sedan, presumably driven by the gunman. The police have heightened their hunt, analysing nearby surveillance footage for potential leads.

The local Phuket community is left in shock, and a sense of urgency pervades the Patong police force, determined to apprehend the perpetrator swiftly and ensure justice for the victims. As investigations and manhunts intensify, the quiet seaside town waits with bated breath, hoping for a swift end to this painful chapter.

