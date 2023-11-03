Bangkok woman’s death: Nephew’s confession triggered by unexplained bruises

Photo: KhaoSod

A woman’s death in her home in the Bang Bon district of Bangkok, initially attributed to illness, has been reevaluated following the discovery of unexplained bruises on her body. The 46 year old woman was found dead on the last day of October.

Relatives who reported the death claimed she had been ill. However, local police and forensic doctors became suspicious after noticing multiple contusions on her corpse during the autopsy. This led to a more detailed examination at Siriraj Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Institute, which eventually suggested foul play.

The subsequent investigation into the Bangkok woman’s death revealed a shocking confession. The deceased’s nephew, known as Warawit (surname withheld), admitted to assaulting his aunt with a broom and kicking her multiple times.

Today, the investigation established that the deceased suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and often soiled herself, which caused unpleasant smells around the house. Warawit confessed that he lost his temper during a meal and assaulted his aunt due to the odour.

According to Warawit, after the assault, the aunt continued cleaning herself before becoming unresponsive around 5.30pm on October 31. Warawit then informed his father, Alangkorn (surname withheld), who is also the deceased’s older brother. They attempted to resuscitate her before realising she had died and reported her death to the police, attributing it to illness.

After Warawit’s confession, he was charged with causing the death of another by physical assault. The police seized a short-handled grass broom as evidence. Warawit will now face legal proceedings as per the law, reported KhaoSod.

