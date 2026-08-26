Ukrainian man pulls gun at Buriram restaurant, then drives off

A Ukrainian man was arrested for drunk driving in Buriram after he allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a gun at a roadside restaurant on the night of August 24. Police later found a BB gun in his possession.

Ban Sai subdistrict headman Yai said residents alerted him to the 32 year old, who had reportedly been drinking at the roadside restaurant. According to Yai, the man was intoxicated and pulled out a gun before placing it on a table.

When Yai approached to investigate, the man allegedly put the weapon away and left in a car. Yai and his wife followed the vehicle and provided police with updates on its location.

The vehicle was a black BMW 740iL. It was seen heading towards Buriram town before turning back towards Prakhon Chai district, prompting police to set up interception points over concerns the driver might escape along secondary roads.

Officers eventually stopped the BMW in Prakhon Chai municipality. Police said they found one BB gun in the man’s possession. A urine test returned a negative result for drugs, while a breathalyser test recorded an alcohol level of 140 mg%.

Passport checks showed the man had been permitted to enter Thailand since August 25, 2022, with his stated purpose of entering the country listed as studying.

Police initially charged him with drunk driving and said they would conduct further checks into his background.

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