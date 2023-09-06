Drug-fuelled man sets forest temple on fire, claiming supernatural instructions

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A drug-addled young man set fire to a famous Udon Thani forest temple, claiming a supernatural entity ordered him to do so. The arsonist, identified as 24 year old Patiwat See-in, showed no remorse as he casually wandered off to eat Som Tum post-destruction.

The temple fire, which occurred yesterday, sparked residents to plead with Thailand’s new government to crack down on drug abuse.

The temple that was set on fire, known as Phu Yai Nang Forest Temple, is nestled on a hill in the Na Proang village of Wang Sam Mo district, Udon Thani. Patiwat, the perpetrator, was disgruntled with the temple authorities.

The temple had previously refused his bid to become a monk during the Buddhist Lent period. He had also petitioned them unsuccessfully to construct a dam he demanded.

This led him to take the drastic step of trying to destroy the temple in a fire. After committing the act, Patiwat seemed unfazed by his actions due to his drug use. He descended the hill and nonchalantly continued with his day by enjoying a plate of Som Tum.

Villagers who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police who arrested him in a heavily drugged state.

A video recorded by temple monks showed the rapid spread of the fire, which they initially attempted to put out but failed. It was the local municipal fire department that eventually managed to control the blaze before it could engulf the entire structure reported KhaoSod.

In the aftermath of the temple fire, residents expressed their outrage, condemning Patiwat’s actions. Many urged the new government, led by Prime Minister Settha Thaweesin, to take stern action to eradicate drug abuse, which they believe is becoming increasingly rampant.

