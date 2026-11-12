Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 3:40 PM
1 minute read
Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call
Photo via Workpoint News

A Thai woman confessed to cutting her husband with a kitchen knife during an argument at their accommodation in Udon Thani after finding him masturbating while having phone sex with another woman.

Police officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station were called to a housing estate on Amphoe Road after a neighbour witnessed the argument and feared the situation could escalate.

At the scene, officers found bloodstains and a clump of hair on the ground outside one of the houses. The woman, 49 year old Ngamta, was there with a minor injury to her right wrist. She admitted to attacking her 62-year-old husband, Roj.

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Ngamta told police that she and Roj worked as construction workers and caretakers at the housing estate, where they had lived together for around a year.

Thai woman stabs husband over phone sex
Photo via Workpoint News

She said she became suspicious when Roj walked into a room at the back of their house with his phone. After secretly following him, she allegedly heard him having a sexually suggestive conversation with a woman.

Ngamta said she forced her way into the room and found her husband masturbating while continuing the phone conversation.

She reportedly sought help from her employer, who had arrived at the estate to inspect the work. However, the employer declined to intervene, saying the matter was a private domestic dispute.

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After the employer left, the couple argued. Ngamta claimed that Roj pulled her hair during the confrontation, prompting her to grab a kitchen knife and cut his left hand.

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Phone sex leads to stabbing in Udon Thani
Photo via Workpoint News

According to DailyNews, Roj had left the scene for hospital treatment before police arrived. The severity of his injury has not been reported.

Ngamta also told police that she had suspected her husband of having an affair because they had not had sex for more than a month. She said she wanted to end the relationship and demanded 3,000 baht from him as compensation.

Roj has not yet publicly commented on the incident or provided his account to police. It remains unclear whether he intends to take legal action against his wife.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 3:40 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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