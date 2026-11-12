Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call

A Thai woman confessed to cutting her husband with a kitchen knife during an argument at their accommodation in Udon Thani after finding him masturbating while having phone sex with another woman.

Police officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station were called to a housing estate on Amphoe Road after a neighbour witnessed the argument and feared the situation could escalate.

At the scene, officers found bloodstains and a clump of hair on the ground outside one of the houses. The woman, 49 year old Ngamta, was there with a minor injury to her right wrist. She admitted to attacking her 62-year-old husband, Roj.

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Ngamta told police that she and Roj worked as construction workers and caretakers at the housing estate, where they had lived together for around a year.

She said she became suspicious when Roj walked into a room at the back of their house with his phone. After secretly following him, she allegedly heard him having a sexually suggestive conversation with a woman.

Ngamta said she forced her way into the room and found her husband masturbating while continuing the phone conversation.

She reportedly sought help from her employer, who had arrived at the estate to inspect the work. However, the employer declined to intervene, saying the matter was a private domestic dispute.

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After the employer left, the couple argued. Ngamta claimed that Roj pulled her hair during the confrontation, prompting her to grab a kitchen knife and cut his left hand.

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According to DailyNews, Roj had left the scene for hospital treatment before police arrived. The severity of his injury has not been reported.

Ngamta also told police that she had suspected her husband of having an affair because they had not had sex for more than a month. She said she wanted to end the relationship and demanded 3,000 baht from him as compensation.

Roj has not yet publicly commented on the incident or provided his account to police. It remains unclear whether he intends to take legal action against his wife.

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