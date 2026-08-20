Udon Thani student reports ex over knife threat, assault

Police officers rushed to rescue a nursing student at her family home in Udon Thani after her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a knife and attempted to rape her yesterday, August 19.

Officers at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station received a report from a rescue team radio centre about a night-time trespassing and attempted rape at a house in Ban Lueam subdistrict, Mueang district at around 4am yesterday.

Upon arrival, officers detained the 43 year old Thai man, Jieawut, in the bedroom of the victim, a 22-year-old nursing student. Police searched his shoulder bag, finding a knife.

Jirawat asked the officers to leave, insisting that he was the nursing student’s boyfriend and that they had just had an argument, as they often did. He said that he had come to her home in an attempt to reconcile. However, the student denied it, saying she had already ended the relationship.

The student explained that she first met Jirawut through Facebook in April. They chatted online before meeting in person. He courted her repeatedly until she agreed to date him.

She investigated his background and discovered that he had a wife and child. Accordingly, she ended the relationship because she felt sorry for his wife and child and wanted him to return to them.

Jirawut refused to end the relationship, instead choosing to abandon his wife and child. He moved into her home and threatened her if she tried to end the relationship.

According to the student, Jirawut became jealous and physically assaulted her repeatedly. Her family had to intervene and ask Jirawat to leave her alone. Unfortunately, he had been harassing her and her family, and he eventually broke into her home yesterday.

She said Jirawut attempted to rape her, but she managed to escape to her sister’s room and asked for help.

The student added that Jirawat was unemployed and addicted to gambling. She also witnessed him taking methamphetamine, locally known as yaba, multiple times during their relationship.

The victim insisted she wanted to pursue legal action against him. Officers initially charged Jirawut with drug use, night-time trespassing, unlawful detention, and carrying a knife in a public area.

Police said the sexual assault charge would be considered later after the victim undergoes a medical examination.

Related newsd