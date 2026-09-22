Udon Thani student criticised for legal action against homeless who takes his binned iPhone

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 3:00 PM
2 minutes read
Udon Thani student criticised for legal action against homeless who takes his binned iPhone
Photo via Facebook/ ตระเวณข่าวอุดรออนไลน์

A university student in Udon Thani faced online criticism after he took legal action against a homeless man who collected his iPhone after he accidentally threw it into a rubbish bin.

The 19 year old student from Udon Thani Rajabhat University shared a video of himself confronting the homeless man on social media. In the footage, the student used harsh language and appeared angry while demanding that the man return his phone.

According to the student, he accidentally threw his iPhone 13 into a rubbish bin outside his dormitory. He realised his mistake and called the phone, but the call was disconnected before the device was switched off.

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The student then tracked the phone using GPS and located it at Pho Si Market, where he found the device in the possession of the homeless man. He claimed that the man had removed the SIM card, preventing him from calling the phone.

University student criticised after he sues homeless man
Photo via Facebook/ ตระเวณข่าวอุดรออนไลน์

The student contacted officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station and asked them to come to the scene. The homeless man eventually agreed to return the phone.

However, the student initially insisted on taking legal action, accusing him of stealing the device. The homeless man was heard defending himself in the video. He said he had taken the phone from a rubbish bin and argued that this did not amount to theft.

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The video divided Thai social media users. Some supported the student, saying the homeless man should have returned the phone immediately. Others sided with the homeless man, arguing that the student had effectively abandoned the phone by throwing it away.

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Other users criticised the student for not accepting responsibility for his own mistake and urged him to drop the complaint after getting his phone back. Some also criticised the harsh language he used while confronting the homeless man.

Udon Thani university throws phone in bin by mistake
Photo via Facebook/ ตระเวณข่าวอุดรออนไลน์

The incident attracted widespread criticism of the student, prompting him to clarify that he had already dropped the legal complaint against the homeless man.

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The student said he used harsh language because the homeless man initially refused to return the phone, which made him angry.

He also asked people online to understand his situation, saying that anyone could accidentally throw something away.

The student added that the homeless man was taken to a police station and prosecuted for a separate matter involving drugs allegedly found in his system, rather than because of his complaint.

Udon Thani phone dispute between homeless and uni student
Photo via Facebook/ ตระเวณข่าวอุดรออนไลน์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 3:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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