Udon Thani student criticised for legal action against homeless who takes his binned iPhone

A university student in Udon Thani faced online criticism after he took legal action against a homeless man who collected his iPhone after he accidentally threw it into a rubbish bin.

The 19 year old student from Udon Thani Rajabhat University shared a video of himself confronting the homeless man on social media. In the footage, the student used harsh language and appeared angry while demanding that the man return his phone.

According to the student, he accidentally threw his iPhone 13 into a rubbish bin outside his dormitory. He realised his mistake and called the phone, but the call was disconnected before the device was switched off.

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The student then tracked the phone using GPS and located it at Pho Si Market, where he found the device in the possession of the homeless man. He claimed that the man had removed the SIM card, preventing him from calling the phone.

The student contacted officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station and asked them to come to the scene. The homeless man eventually agreed to return the phone.

However, the student initially insisted on taking legal action, accusing him of stealing the device. The homeless man was heard defending himself in the video. He said he had taken the phone from a rubbish bin and argued that this did not amount to theft.

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The video divided Thai social media users. Some supported the student, saying the homeless man should have returned the phone immediately. Others sided with the homeless man, arguing that the student had effectively abandoned the phone by throwing it away.

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Other users criticised the student for not accepting responsibility for his own mistake and urged him to drop the complaint after getting his phone back. Some also criticised the harsh language he used while confronting the homeless man.

The incident attracted widespread criticism of the student, prompting him to clarify that he had already dropped the legal complaint against the homeless man.

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The student said he used harsh language because the homeless man initially refused to return the phone, which made him angry.

He also asked people online to understand his situation, saying that anyone could accidentally throw something away.

The student added that the homeless man was taken to a police station and prosecuted for a separate matter involving drugs allegedly found in his system, rather than because of his complaint.

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