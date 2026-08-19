Teenager says he was forced to smoke cannabis at Udon Thani tutorial school

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 19, 2026, 11:42 AM
2 minutes read
Teenager says he was forced to smoke cannabis at Udon Thani tutorial school | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อุดรในเมือง

The owner of a military academy tutorial school in Udon Thani denied allegations that he physically assaulted a 15 year old student and forced him to smoke cannabis, after the boy’s parents filed a police complaint.

The boy’s 34 year old father from Nong Bua Lamphu province filed a complaint against the school owner at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station on Monday, August 17.

He alleged that the school owner forced his son to smoke cannabis and took photographs of him and his friends pointing towards cannabis and e-cigarettes before sending them to police.

The father stated that his son insisted that he visited his friends at a house at around 4pm on August 14. The tutoring school owner and two other people later arrived at the accommodation and accused him and his friend of using cannabis and vaping.

Teenager claims school owner forces him to use cannabis
Photo via Facebook/ อุดรในเมือง

The boy claimed the cannabis and e-cigarettes belonged to another student at the school. He did not use those items but was forced to point at them for a photograph. The boy said he was frightened when he was taken to police.

Channel 3 also reported that the father accused the school owner of assaulting his son and other students, but details of the assault were not mentioned in the report.

The school owner later spoke to the media and denied assaulting the children or forcing them to smoke cannabis.

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The accused said the father asked him to help check on his son while he was at a friend’s house. He arrived at the accommodation and found him present there.

Udon Thani tutorial school owner denies forcing students to use cannabis
Photo via KhaoSod

The owner said he found five children together at the house and believed they might have been gathering to smoke because some students at his school had previously admitted to smoking e-cigarettes and cannabis.

According to the owner, he searched the property, where cannabis and e-cigarettes were found. He insisted that all of the children admitted to smoking cannabis and cigarettes.

The owner said he photographed the items as evidence and contacted the children’s parents to collect them. However, some parents refused to pick them up, prompting him to take them to the police station so officers could contact their families.

The owner also denied assaulting any of the students, questioning why the children had no injuries if they were beaten.

School director denies forced cannabis accusation
Photo via Hone Krasae

He believed that the false complaint stemmed from some parents’ dissatisfaction with his conduct. He admitted that he sometimes spoke harshly when reprimanding parents and their children, but insisted that he intended to prevent them from engaging in harmful behaviour.

According to the report on Channel 3, the Udon Thani Provincial Education Official inspected the tutoring school and found that it did not have a required licence. The school was instructed to close with immediate effect until the owner successfully applies for and holds the necessary permits.

Police documented the complaint from the father and will collect evidence and interview people involved.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 19, 2026, 11:42 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.