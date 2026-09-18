Udon Thani police widen probe into woman’s suspicious death

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 18, 2026, 1:56 PM
2 minutes read
Udon Thani police widen probe into woman’s suspicious death | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Police investigating the death of a convenience store worker in Udon Thani are collecting DNA and reviewing CCTV after a tenant reported seeing two men drive past the woman’s accommodation three times around the time of her death.

The investigation is being treated primarily as a suspected homicide. Police have also established that gold jewellery initially thought to be missing had been pawned by the woman herself before her death, reducing the likelihood that robbery was the motive.

The 24 year old woman, Phattarawarin, was found dead inside her rented room in Mueang district on September 15. She was lying face down and unclothed, with an electrical cord around her neck.

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A preliminary examination found that she died from strangulation about 20 hours before her body was discovered. Her room was in disarray, but two mobile phones and cash remained inside.

Thai woman dies with wire tight around neck
Photo via KhaoSod

Phattarawarin had taken sick leave from her convenience store job on September 14 after telling a colleague she had a fever. They last spoke at about 6.45am that morning.

She was due back at work the following day but did not arrive and could not be reached by phone. Concerned colleagues went to her room that afternoon and found her body.

Police have since brought together investigators from Provincial Police Region 4, Udon Thani Provincial Police and Mueang Udon Thani Police Station to work on the case.

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Udon Thani police widen probe into woman's suspicious death | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Investigators questioned residents of the six-room accommodation and collected DNA samples connected with five rooms. The remaining tenant, from room No.6, was called in for questioning yesterday, September 17.

That tenant told reporters that two men had driven around the front of the accommodation about three times. Police are now using CCTV to identify the men and establish whether they are linked to the case.

Investigators are also reviewing cameras covering the front and rear of the building. One camera at the accommodation was not working, while another did not cover the victim’s door or the staircase, leaving blind spots around parts of the property.

Police had previously considered whether missing gold jewellery could point to robbery. Checks with local businesses instead found that Phattarawarin had pawned the jewellery herself before her death and had not redeemed it.

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Investigators continue to give greater weight to homicide while awaiting DNA and other forensic results. No suspect has been identified, and police have not established that the two men reported near the accommodation were involved.

Phattarawarin’s family has contacted police to arrange the return of her body to Nong Khai for funeral rites. A further post-mortem examination was scheduled at Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 18, 2026, 1:56 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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