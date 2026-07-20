Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 11:33 AM
2 minutes read
Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7 and Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

Police arrested a Thai man in connection with the murder in Udon Thani after recovering a head and a penis believed to belong to the victim at his home on Saturday, July 18. The suspect denies the accusation.

The suspect, 30 year old Nirut, also known as Tung, was arrested at his home in Udon Thani on Saturday. Police said he remains under investigation while forensic examinations continue.

The arrest was made after the body of 35 year old Somsak Thamwapee was discovered in a hut in a rice field in Ban Dung district at about 8pm on July 17. His head and penis were cut off and disappeared from the scene.

Police said the victim sustained multiple stab wounds and that several body parts were missing. Officers also found baby powder on the body and a machete placed across the chest. Investigators and rescue workers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the missing remains.

Thai man murdered with penis and head missing
Photo via Facebook/ Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

Community leader Thanathat Mansamer told police and local media that Somsak had previously displayed aggressive behaviour, which he attributed to drug use. He also alleged that the victim had entered residents’ homes without permission and had stolen property from people in the area.

Somsak’s aunt told investigators that he had previously worked in Bangkok but later became unemployed after developing a drug addiction. She said he had recently been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shooting and stabbing, although he never identified the attacker to the police or family.

Police said they found no significant blood evidence at the location where the body was discovered, leading them to suspect the victim may have been killed elsewhere before being taken to the hut.

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The investigation later led officers to Nirut’s home, where police recovered human remains believed to belong to the victim in plastic buckets. DNA testing is being carried out to confirm the identity of the remains.

Human parts found in plastic buckets at suspect's home
Photo via Facebook/ Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

Channel 7 reported that investigators also found a preserved human organ in a glass jar. This organ resembled a brain, but the police have not yet released the results of the forensic examination.

According to police, Nirut tested positive for drugs after his arrest. The suspect denied any involvement in the death during questioning.

Police said they are awaiting DNA and forensic test results before deciding on any formal charges. Investigators are also continuing to examine the motive for the killing.

According to police, Nirut spent part of his detention praying. Some residents told reporters that he regularly visited temples and was regarded as a religious person.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 11:33 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.