Udon Thani man wanted for taking phone dropped on road

A Thai woman in Udon Thani filed a police complaint after a motorcyclist took her phone by falsely claiming it belonged to him.

The 50 year old woman reported the incident to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station in an attempt to retrieve her Vivo V70, which she valued at around 17,000 baht. She said she had bought the phone through an instalment plan and had made only three monthly payments.

The woman explained that she had taken her motorcycle to a self-service car wash and rode home afterwards. She realised the phone was missing when she arrived and returned to the shop to look for it, but could not find the device.

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She then asked to review the shop’s CCTV footage and discovered that she had accidentally dropped the phone on the road while riding home.

The footage showed a 16 year old boy working for an ice delivery truck picking up the phone before handing it to a motorcyclist.

The boy later came forward to clarify what had happened. He said he had picked up the phone and intended to take it to a police station so its owner could be found.

However, the motorcyclist approached him and claimed that the phone belonged to him. The boy handed over the device, believing the man’s claim, and did not realise that it might be false.

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The teenager said he could not sleep that night because he was worried about being treated as a criminal. He went to the police station the following day to explain his actions and establish that he had not intended to keep the phone.

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The motorcyclist’s identity had not been established at the time of reporting.

In a separate incident in Udon Thani, a university student accidentally threw his mobile phone into a rubbish bin and later filed a complaint against a homeless man who had collected it.

The student eventually recovered his phone but faced criticism online over his carelessness and the harsh language he reportedly used towards the homeless man. Some netizens argued that the student was responsible for losing the device.

Other similar incidents have been reported in Thailand. In October last year, a taxi driver was accused of taking a 1,000 baht banknote that a man accidentally dropped near a petrol station toilet in Nakhon Pathom.

In May last year, a motorcycle taxi rider in Phuket was caught on video taking cash accidentally dropped by a foreign couple on the road. The rider reportedly ignored the couple when they approached him to claim their money.