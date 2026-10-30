Udon Thani man wanted for taking phone dropped on road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 2:51 PM
2 minutes read
Udon Thani man wanted for taking phone dropped on road
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวจริง ชัดเจน

A Thai woman in Udon Thani filed a police complaint after a motorcyclist took her phone by falsely claiming it belonged to him.

The 50 year old woman reported the incident to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station in an attempt to retrieve her Vivo V70, which she valued at around 17,000 baht. She said she had bought the phone through an instalment plan and had made only three monthly payments.

The woman explained that she had taken her motorcycle to a self-service car wash and rode home afterwards. She realised the phone was missing when she arrived and returned to the shop to look for it, but could not find the device.

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She then asked to review the shop’s CCTV footage and discovered that she had accidentally dropped the phone on the road while riding home.

Thai woman lost phone in Udon Thani
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวจริง ชัดเจน

The footage showed a 16 year old boy working for an ice delivery truck picking up the phone before handing it to a motorcyclist.

The boy later came forward to clarify what had happened. He said he had picked up the phone and intended to take it to a police station so its owner could be found.

However, the motorcyclist approached him and claimed that the phone belonged to him. The boy handed over the device, believing the man’s claim, and did not realise that it might be false.

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The teenager said he could not sleep that night because he was worried about being treated as a criminal. He went to the police station the following day to explain his actions and establish that he had not intended to keep the phone.

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The motorcyclist’s identity had not been established at the time of reporting.

Thai man falsely claims ownership of phone dropped on road
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวจริง ชัดเจน

In a separate incident in Udon Thani, a university student accidentally threw his mobile phone into a rubbish bin and later filed a complaint against a homeless man who had collected it.

The student eventually recovered his phone but faced criticism online over his carelessness and the harsh language he reportedly used towards the homeless man. Some netizens argued that the student was responsible for losing the device.

Other similar incidents have been reported in Thailand. In October last year, a taxi driver was accused of taking a 1,000 baht banknote that a man accidentally dropped near a petrol station toilet in Nakhon Pathom.

In May last year, a motorcycle taxi rider in Phuket was caught on video taking cash accidentally dropped by a foreign couple on the road. The rider reportedly ignored the couple when they approached him to claim their money.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 2:51 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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