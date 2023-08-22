Animal cruelty: Udon Thani cow and calf brutally beheaded

A cow and her calf (pictured with heads) were beheaded in a shocking case of animal cruelty. (via iStock).

In an alarming act of animal cruelty, a cow and her month-old calf were brutally killed and beheaded in a forest in Ban Dung district, Udon Thani. The attackers then left the decapitated heads hanging from a tree. No clear motive for the gruesome act has been identified yet. The remains of the cow were discovered in a plastic container filled with blood, while other parts of the bodies were left untouched.

Owners of the slain cow, Danchai and Umarin, were devastated by the cruelty displayed in the morbid dismemberment of the animals. The four year old American Brahman breed cow, named Moowan, was reportedly stripped of its 22 day old calf.

This unprecedented occurrence sent shockwaves through the Ban Dung community. Many fear that the culprits of such graphic and ritualistic animal abuse will commit similar acts of cruelty again. Some locals have started selling off their cattle, choosing potential financial loss over the risk of similar incidents.

A 45 year old local, identified as Tam, said he had never witnessed such animal cruelty in his lifetime. He expressed empathy for the owners and questioned the conscience of the perpetrators. He has sold all his cows for 70,000 baht, accepting the financial loss for the sake of not exposing his cows to a similar fate, reported KhaoSod.

Boonpeng Somsuk, the village head of Moo 10, revealed that such acts of animal cruelty were unheard of in their community. On the day of the attack, he noticed a suspicious individual near the crime scene. The stranger, described as dark-skinned, shirtless and wearing only trousers, was standing beside a Toyota Vigo pickup truck.

Boonpeng had questioned the stranger’s presence as he was not a local but didn’t think much of it until he heard about the crime. He urged the police to expedite their investigation into this barbaric animal cruelty and apprehend the culprits, expressing his belief that they would strike again.

Another recent incident of animal cruelty sparked a thorough investigation after an elephant was fatally shot in the Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary.