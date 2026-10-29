Former boxer flakes on police after assaulting food delivery rider

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 4:12 PM
1 minute read
Former boxer flakes on police after assaulting food delivery rider
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Police in Ubon Ratchathani summoned a former Thai boxer accused of assaulting a food delivery rider after allegedly mistaking him for his wife’s lover.

The 20 year old rider, identified as Mongkhon, filed a complaint at Warin Chamrap Police Station on October 28, saying the incident happened at a resort in Warin Chamrap district at around 6.30pm on October 26. Mongkhon said he was still experiencing pain from the attack.

Footage shared by several news agencies showed Mongkhon arriving at the resort on his motorcycle, wearing an orange delivery application uniform. A delivery box was attached to the motorcycle’s seat.

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As soon as he arrived, the suspect approached him and shouted questions about his relationship with the suspect’s wife.

Ubon Ratchathani delivery rider attacked
Photo via Channel 7

The suspect then attacked Mongkhon, who repeatedly tried to explain that he was only making a delivery. The footage showed the rider abandoning his motorcycle and running away to protect himself before two women intervened in the assault.

Mongkhon told Channel 7 that he had never met the suspect before the incident. He said the order was cash on delivery, so he called the suspect’s wife before arriving to arrange payment.

The rider believed the suspect may have seen an unfamiliar number calling his wife and assumed Mongkhon was having an affair with her.

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According to Channel 7, the suspect is a former Thai boxer associated with a well-known stadium. Neither the police nor the broadcaster disclosed his identity.

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Ex-boxer attacks delivery rider in Udon Thani
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Police told the media that the suspect had agreed to attend the station to acknowledge the charges and meet Mongkhon, but he did not appear at the scheduled time.

A similar incident was reported in Bangkok in August, when a foreign man threw an egg at a food delivery rider and slapped him outside a condominium.

In February, a delivery rider in Pattaya was chased and beaten after swearing on the road. The attacker reportedly mistook the rider’s words as being directed at him.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 4:12 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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