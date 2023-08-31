Ubon Ratchathani construction worker detained over child molestation claim in Chon Buri

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A 43 year old construction worker, originally from Ubon Ratchathani province, has been apprehended by the Nong Prue Police following allegations of child molestation. The suspect is accused of assaulting a two year old girl who resided in the same neighbourhood. The arrest took place yesterday, roughly two months after he had moved into the area.

After being informed of the child molestation incident at 2pm yesterday, Deputy Investigation Officer, Nattabodin Thong-in, along with his team, rushed to the scene located in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province. At the site, they discovered a 30 year old woman in a state of shock, carrying her two year old daughter. The team promptly escorted the child to the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

By 5.30pm, Thanatat Chan Im, the deputy superintendent of Nong Prue Police Station, along with the investigation team, managed to arrest Daeng at his residence in Bang Lamung. During the initial interrogation, Daeng denied the charges of sexual assault but admitted to having physical contact with the child as he was applying ointment on a bug bite on her body.

The police are in the process of gathering further evidence and interviewing witnesses. They are also awaiting the medical examination results of the child molestation before proceeding with the case.

Meanwhile, a check on Daeng’s criminal background revealed multiple instances of misconduct and criminal charges in both Sisaket province and Bang Na police station. Following a jail term that ended in 2018, he had changed his name.

The police are coordinating with other relevant agencies and the victim’s family to ensure justice. They are also working on obtaining an arrest warrant from Pattaya Provincial Court based on the collected evidence.

A week ago, Prinn Panitchpakdi, the former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for the molestation of an 18 year old female student at a condominium and restaurant. To read more click HERE.

