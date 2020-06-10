Two transnational drug smuggling gangs busted | The Thaiger

Crime
Two transnational drug smuggling gangs busted
Police have cracked down on two transnational drug trafficking gangs who both smuggle and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine as well as other drugs in and out of Thailand.
11 members of the gang “Black Sashimi” were arrested for drugs trafficked from Thailand to Japan using Thai females ‘mules’ to carry the drugs into the country. The alleged gang leader, a Nigerian man, was arrested as well as Thai and other foreign members involved. Authorities found thousands of “ya ba” methamphetamine pills as well as hundreds of grams of crystal methamphetamine, ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy pills. Thai Residents reported the bust, but it is unclear if it was Thai or Japanese authorities who made the arrests.
Thai police also cracked down on the gang known as “One Raptor,” seizing hundreds of kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine as well as more than 250 million baht in cash. Police also arrested a man involved in the gang. The drug syndicate smuggles drugs into the Isan region, crossing the Laos-Thailand border, then distributes the drugs to Bangkok and other major cities.
Pattaya
Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit
A man has been arrested after allegedly using a knife to attack a Pattaya shop owner who refused to provide him with alcohol on credit. Police in the Banglamung district were called to the premises in Soi Chaiyapruek 2, according to a report in The Pattaya News. There, they found shop owner, 24 year old Mr Surachai, with knife wounds to his hands and neck.
The suspect, 49 year old Saman Pratumwan, was arrested nearby in possession of a knife. Mr. Surachai claims Saman wanted to purchase alcohol but had no money and asked to be given it on credit, promising to repay the shopkeeper later. When Mr. Surachai refused, the suspect allegedly produced a knife and used it to attack him before taking off.
Mr. Surachai received treatment from rescue workers at the scene but declined to go to hospital for any further medical care. Meanwhile, it’s reported the suspect’s mother told police he has drug and alcohol addiction problems and she hopes this latest incident will serve as a lesson to him to get the help he needs.
The alleged attacker remains in police custody, facing legal action.
Crime
Foreigner arrested after selling fake tickets to tourists
A Russian man was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly selling fake tour tickets to tourists in Patong. 34 year old Leonid Lurkovskii targeted his scheme at Russian customers and was selling fake tours along with an equally fake receipt.
The arrest followed a representative of Royal Palace tours filing a complaint with the Patong police. He accused Mr Iuraovskii of fraudulently selling Royal Palace tour packages and falsely representing their business.
Police issued a warrant last Friday and made the arrest yesterday afternoon on charges of theft of property belonging to an employer, as well as creating and using counterfeit documents. Police say the scheme caused more than 100,000 baht worth of criminal defamation to the Royal Palace Company, which he was claiming to represent.
Crime
Man accused of sexual assault, Goodness Foundation helps file complaint
A cleaner at an international school in Central Thailand is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his 2 teenage daughters. A police complaint was filed yesterday, with help from the Tham Dee, or the ‘Goodness Foundation’, led by a former Miss Thailand. The girls say their 42 year old father threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the assaults.
The girls, 14 and 15 years old, say their father sexually assaulted them at their home in Samut Prakarn, outside Bangkok, for more than 2 years. The Tham Dee Foundation was made aware of the assaults and helped them make the report with police.
Nation Thailand said the girls feared their safety as their father had threatened to kill them. They also worried about the upbringing of their 1 year old half-sister with their abusive father.
According to the two witnesses, they claim their father was a cleaner at a Samut Prakan international school in . He has been separated from the girls’ mother for many years. He had since remarried and had more children. The two teenage girls had lived with their father. They claim their father started making advances at them when they were around 12 years of age. They accuse their father of “making sexual advances and touching them”.
Founder of Tham Dee and former Miss Thailand, Panadda Wongphudee, said they have coordinated with the Social Development and Human Security Ministry to provide the girls with a safe place to stay.
The Nation says the man has been arrested, while the Bangkok Post says police are still investigating the incidents.
