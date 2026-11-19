Immigration police arrested two Nigerian men at a condominium in Nonthaburi yesterday, November 18, over their suspected involvement in a transnational romance scam targeting people across Southeast Asia.

The suspects, aged 41 and 30, were detained at a condominium in Ban Mai subdistrict, Pak Kret district, during a joint operation by Immigration Division 3 and Provincial Police Region 1.

The arrests followed an investigation that began on November 12, when police detained a 37 year old Nigerian man suspected of belonging to an international scam network at Owl Market in Nonthaburi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers subsequently searched a condominium in Bang Kraso subdistrict, Mueang Nonthaburi district, where they discovered that other suspected members of the group had been staying. However, the men had already left the property.

Further investigation led police to another condominium in the Muang Thong Thani area, where officers learned the suspects had stayed for about two to three days.

Police then disguised themselves as delivery workers and, with assistance from security guards, approached the suspects’ room pretending to deliver a parcel.

When one of the men opened the door, officers identified themselves and detained both suspects.

A search of a laptop and mobile phones uncovered chat messages involving fake identities posing as US military personnel to establish romantic relationships with potential victims.

Police believe the group used Thailand as a base for romance scams targeting people across ASEAN countries. Investigators also found that the suspects were beginning to create social media accounts intended to deceive Thai victims.

One of the arrested men, aged 41, had overstayed his permitted stay in Thailand by 411 days.

Police said both men confessed during questioning. Police filed immigration charges related to illegal entry and unauthorised residence, and revoked their permission to remain in Thailand.

Both men were transferred to Pak Kret Police Station for further legal proceedings ahead of deportation.

Related news