Two men arrested for fatal family feud over 1,500 baht debt in Satun

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic event unfolded in the Thung Wa district of Satun province when two young men, Chatchanan and Teerayut, both 21 years old, turned on each other over a debt of 1,500 baht (US$ 41). The dispute led to the fatal shooting of their 22 year old relative, named Aphisit.

The incident took place near a cowshed close to their residence yesterday. Lieutenant Colonel Manoch Sutthirak, an investigating officer, swiftly apprehended the young men involved, including another teenager, for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Chatchanan revealed that the victim, Aphisit, was his relative, and they had been trying to settle a monetary issue. However, their conversation turned into an altercation when Aphisit threatened to throw a knife. In self-defence, Chatchanan fired a single shot from a homemade gun, which critically wounded Aphisit in the neck, reported KhaoSod.

The family, shocked by the incident, expressed their grief, stating that they never anticipated such a violent outcome from a familial dispute. They are all related, and the sudden loss has left them heartbroken.

The initial charges against the three individuals include collectively murdering another person, owning a firearm without a permit, and carrying a firearm in public without a legitimate reason. They will face legal proceedings following the law.

Last month, a fatal shooting has taken place in Chachoengsao province, leaving a 43 year old man dead after a heated argument. The incident occurred at 10pm, in Tha Takiap district.

Follow us on :













Local authorities identified the deceased as Akkadet, who was shot multiple times and left near a red and black Honda Wave motorcycle. The suspect, Sarayut, also 43, was subsequently apprehended at his residence.

The investigation led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sittisak Buathara revealed that four 9-millimetre bullet casings were found at the fatal shooting scene. To read more click HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.