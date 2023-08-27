Two jobless teens nabbed for armed robbery to buy booze

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two Thai men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested by the police for their involvement in an armed robbery at a Bangkok convenience store. The suspects confessed to committing the crime due to unemployment and their desire to buy alcohol. The incident took place at around 6.30pm on August 24.

The men, identified as 18 year old Sai and 19 year old Pan, were apprehended by a team of officers led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Nakarin Sukonthavit, Police Major Naris Prathanaphon, Police Major Guntaphon Pho-A, and Police Major Cherdsak Rordkhem.

They were acting on arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court of Southern Bangkok for the armed robbery, dated August 26, 2023.

The crime stemmed from an incident on August 24 when two men entered a convenience store located in Soi Charoen Krung 57, Yan Nawa, Sathorn, Bangkok at around 1.24am. The duo appeared as customers, acting casual and giving no hint about the armed robbery about to occur. They selected snacks and pre-packaged meals which they handed to the store employee to heat in the microwave.

While the employee was occupied with the task, one of the culprits approached the cash register, demanded that the cash drawer be opened, and revealed a gun tucked into his waistband. The frightened employee handed over the cash, and the armed robbers fled the scene, reported KhaoSod.

The Yan Nawa Police Station launched an investigation, eventually identifying the two suspects. They secured arrest warrants from the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court, leading to the arrest of the two individuals.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to the armed robbery. They committed the crime in the Yan Nawa area before targeting another location in the Tha Kham area.

They confessed that they did not have any employment and resorted to robbing convenience stores to fund their alcohol purchases. The weapon used in the crime was found to be a fake gun.

