Two British men arrested for dealing drugs in Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sanook

On August 20, more than 20 police officers used a warrant to search a home in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, seizing nearly 5 grams of cocaine.

Police also seized the home itself, worth about 6 million baht, a car and motorbike, along with 3 bank books and some jewellery items.

The house was occupied by British man Luke Timmins, 28, already wanted for drug offences under an international arrest warrant issued by the UK , and a 24 year old Thai woman known only as Cherman.

Both tested positive for cocaine, with Timmins claiming he purchased the drug for 2,500 baht a gram from a Thai man on Pattaya’s Walking Street.

Luke Timmins’ father, Michael, was previously jailed for 6 years for smuggling mephredrone into the UK. The drug was used to make 30 kilos of bath salts, also known as the zombie drug.

At the same time, in Mahasarakham province, another team of officers arrested fellow Englishman Daniel Wood, 29, on charges of drug dealing. At the time of his arrest, he was taking his wife to the temple.

While Wood was not in possession of any illegal substances, he was found to have overstayed his Thai visa since October 17, 2016, and also had a warrant out for his arrest in the UK on charges of smuggling drugs into the country.

He had flown to Thailand, married a Thai woman, and worked with Luke Timmins selling drugs in Pattaya.

Both men were found to be connected to Adrian Matthews, who has gang connections in Pattaya, and was stopped by Customs officials in New Zealand in possession of methamphetamine (ice) worth about 17 million US dollars, in October 2017.

Source: Thai Residents