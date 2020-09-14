Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla | The Thaiger

Crime
Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla
A Songkhla tuk tuk driver is in critical condition after a rival driver allegedly shot the man multiple times for taking his customers. 40 year old Chaowalit Phuthaksin allegedly shot the driver 9 times from behind just as the driver was calling out to potential customers.
When police arrived to the scene, they found 40 year old Sao Phuangthong on the ground with gunshot wounds on his chest and back. Chaowalit was also still on the scene, carrying a .38 handgun and a brass knuckle.
Sao’s relative saw the shooting and says the 2 tuk tuk drivers often got into arguments, and sometimes fist fights, over customers.
“Before the incident, Sao was calling passengers who had just got off the train to use his tuk tuk service, when Chaowalit walked from behind and shot him repeatedly, reloaded the gun then shot some more until he went down.”
Police arrested Chaowalit and say he confessed to the shooting. Chaowalit told police he was angry at the tuk tuk driver for taking his customers.
Sao was taken to the Hat Yai Hospital and remains in a critical condition. Police are still investigating and say they are waiting on a report from the hospital on the driver’s condition before pressing charges.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
