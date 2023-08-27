Man arrested for theft of valuables worth 10 million baht from friend’s home

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A suspected thief has been arrested by police, following the alleged theft of 10 million baht worth of valuables from a friend’s house. The suspect was taken into custody today. The arrest came after a complaint lodged by 39 year old Trairat, a motorcycle shop owner from Phatthalung province.

Trairat met 30 year old Suphanarin several years ago while working in Bangkok. In March last year, they crossed paths again. At that time, Suphanarin had just been released from prison for attempting to murder his stepfather.

Feeling sympathy for his friend, Trairat invited him to live in his home. Suphanarin was tasked with taking care of Trairat’s bedridden mother, earning the trust of the family.

However, Suphanarin seized an opportunity to steal valuables from the house, including gold bars, jewellery, and diamonds. Trairat reported the theft by the man he thought was a friend to Mueang Phatthalung Police Station, resulting in an arrest warrant issued on March 7 for night-time theft, reported KhaoSod.

Despite the warrant, Suphanarin managed to evade arrest by constantly changing his location, and moving between various provinces. He was eventually tracked down to a hotel room in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, where he was arrested. The police found some of the stolen items in his possession during the arrest.

Suphanarin denied the charge of night-time theft, claiming that he stole the items from his friend during the day. He admitted to selling most of the stolen goods online and has been on the run since the incident, hiding in various provinces including Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani, and Trang.

Follow us on :













Upon checking his criminal record, the police found that Suphanarin had been involved in several theft and fraud cases across multiple provinces, totalling eight cases. He was subsequently handed over to Mueang Phatthalung Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.