Truck driver leads two-hour chase across Korat before surrendering

A truck driver allegedly under the influence of drugs led police on a chase across three districts in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) today, July 23, before surrendering at a police station. Four vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, but no injuries or deaths were reported.

The incident began at around 9.30am when the trailer truck failed to stop at two checkpoints. Officers launched an immediate pursuit as the driver continued through three districts.

When the truck reached an intersection in Soeng Sang district, it collided with two pickup trucks. One of the pickups lost control and crashed into a streetlight on the road median, sustaining heavy damage. Another pickup was sideswiped elsewhere along the route, bringing the total number of damaged vehicles to four.

Police pursued the truck for nearly two hours before it stopped outside Soeng Sang Police Station at about 11am. Officers then searched the vehicle and found no illegal items inside. However, they allegedly recovered one methamphetamine pill from the driver, whose urine test later returned positive for the drug.

The driver was identified as 49 year old Saengsawangwong, a resident of Soeng Sang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, and was taken into custody for questioning.

According to police, Saengsawangwong said he was driving from Soeng Sang district to work in Sikhio district when officers signalled for him to stop before a checkpoint in Chok Chai district. He allegedly panicked because he had used methamphetamine and turned the truck around to avoid the checkpoint.

Police said Saengsawangwong turned back towards Khon Buri district, where officers had established a drug checkpoint, before driving through it and continuing to flee. He allegedly lost control of the truck due to its speed, causing the collisions with other vehicles.

During the chase, Saengsawangwong said he spoke with his wife by telephone, who urged him to stop running and surrender to police. He then drove to Soeng Sang Police Station and turned himself in.

Officers said Saengsawangwong apologised to everyone affected by the incident and admitted he had made a mistake out of fear of being caught. He also reportedly promised not to use drugs again.

MGR Online reported that Saengsawangwong remains in police custody for further questioning before legal proceedings continue.

Elsewhere, two men were apprehended in Phuket following a high-speed pursuit with police, resulting in the confiscation of 65 grammes of crystal meth. Both individuals also tested positive for drug use.