Domestic dispute turns deadly: Mother’s morning ends in tragedy in southern Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A violent domestic dispute led to the tragic death of a 34 year old mother of two at her home in Phatthalung, Thailand. The domestic violence incident occurred this morning after the woman, Jenjira (surname withheld), had taken her two daughters to school. Her 37 year old husband, Piyawut allegedly confessed to the brutal murder.

Piyawut turned himself in to local police after the incident. He had reportedly used a three-faced wooden stick, stained with blood, to beat his wife to death. The police found the weapon near the crime scene, which will serve as evidence in the upcoming case.

According to the initial police investigation, the couple had been married for several years and shared two daughters. On the fateful morning, after dropping her daughters off at school, an argument ensued between Jenjira and Piyawut, fuelled by jealousy. Piyawut suspected Jenjira of infidelity.

The couple previously had disagreements over jealousy issues, however, no physical harm had occurred until the incident. Following his arrest, Piyawut was handed over to a police officer, Wannapha, for further questioning and investigation.

The 57 year old father of the deceased came to the scene of the crime in shock. He mentioned that his daughter had visited him with her husband just the previous Sunday and no issues were apparent at that time. He was devastated to learn of his daughter’s brutal death at the hands of her husband.

A neighbour revealed that Piyawut had approached them on the morning after the domestic violence incident, leaving two mobile phones with them. He allegedly confessed to his crime and announced his intention to surrender to the police at the Phatthalung station. After leaving his phone, he promptly left on his motorcycle, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Domestic violence is a common theme in Thailand. Last month, a husband shot his wife following a heated argument. The woman was discovered severely injured, with a gunshot wound on her shoulder. Read more HERE.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.