Traffickers exploit vulnerable Vietnamese | The Thaiger

Crime

Traffickers exploit vulnerable Vietnamese

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Traffickers exploit vulnerable Vietnamese

“Many young Vietnamese head for the cities or gamble on their chances in Europe, out of devotion to their families, to escape a life of manual labour.”

For a lot of Vietnamese, a job in Western Europe is seen as a path to prosperity and worth breaking the law for. And risking their lives. The risks are high and the consequences can be deadly, as the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck in England last week shows.

The victims were all Asian migrants who had apparently paid traffickers to smuggle them into the country. Now residents of a small rural Vietnamese community fear that two cousins were among the dead.

“I miss him very much,” said one father, who anxiously awaited word on his 18 year old son.

“That’s life. We have to sacrifice to earn a better living. He’s a good son. He wanted to go overseas to work and take care of parents when we get old. He insisted to go, for a better life.”

The boy’s mother recounted the story of her son dropping out of school in the ninth grade. He started working because they were so poor.

“He helped out by going fishing with his father. But fishing trips didn’t bring a lot.”

“He couldn’t find a job. That’s why he wanted to go.”

The family borrowed the equivalent of 17,500 dollars for him to be smuggled into France.

Families normally pay half the trafficker’s fee before the trip and the rest when the person reaches the destination. The boy’s family was never asked for the second payment, increasing fears he is among the dead.

Many young Vietnamese head for the cities or gamble on their chances in Europe, out of devotion to their families, to escape a life of manual labour, or a yearning for the trappings of wealth. But the journey of thousands of miles to Western Europe is dangerous, especially for women and children.

“There is a very high risk of sexual exploitation on the way,” according to Mimi Vu, who acts as an anti-trafficking activist based in Vietnam.

“If you’re traveling by yourself with a bunch of men, what do you think is going to happen? If they think they can make money off of you, they will.”

Safe passage rarely brings migrants real financial reward. Smuggling fees leave many migrants in a state of servitude or virtual slavery trying to repay the trafficking costs.

“The costs are typically 40,000 to 50,000 US dollars, plus interest, to be smuggled into England, and when they get there money is withheld from their meagre pay, leaving them with little or nothing.”

Paying off such debt can take years.

“There are legal and safe ways for Vietnamese to earn money overseas. They are not cheap, but they are less expensive than dealing with traffickers. Travel arranged by legitimate employment agencies ranges from 3,000 to 5,000 US dollars.”

SOURCE: Associated Press

Bangkok

Vets claims con-man employee stole more than 3 million baht

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Vets claims con-man employee stole more than 3 million baht

PHOTO: INN News

Two veterinarians who were robbed by a conman, who was also an employee, have filed a police report in Bangkok accusing him of stealing millions of baht, along with medication and a car.

Thai Residents reports that the police report was filed by Sirilak Junjuem, known as Dr. Nam, owner of the Happy Vet Care Clinic, and Dr. Ying Tanipat Kajadpaik, owner of the Tanipat Vet Clinic.

It’s understood the vets filed the report at Kannayao Police Station in Bangkok, accusing a 48 year old man, named only as ‘Terrawut’, of conning them into employing him and then stealing from them.

According to the account from Dr Ying, she says she opened the Tanipat Vet Clinic in 2014 and hired Teerawut, who was her best friend’s brother. He was given responsibility for the accounts and also made veterinary assistant.

Four years later, she began to notice discrepancies in the accounting and that medication continued to disappear from the clinic. After monitoring Teerawut more closely, she discovered he was stealing money from the clinic and stealing medication to sell on to others.

When confronted, Teerawut reportedly denied the allegations and then began self-harming. Dr Ying believes the self-harm was an attempt to convince her of his innocence. Teerawut was arrested but allowed out on bail. While out, it’s understood he managed to obtain work at other veterinary clinics and also stole from them.

Teerawut now stands accused of stealing over 3 million baht from Dr Ying alone and is believed to have stolen millions more from his other victims. Police continue to gather evidence to assist with the prosecution.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News

Crime

Insurgents detonate car-bomb and fire at a security outpost in Pattani

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Insurgents detonate car-bomb and fire at a security outpost in Pattani

PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Southern insurgents have damaged eight vehicles in front of an old police station in Mai Kaen district in Pattani after detonating a car bomb. The incident happened last night in Thailand’s southern border province of Pattani.

A security outpost in Yarang district was also under fire from a different group of suspected insurgents last night as well. Police report that a pickup truck, belonging to Nam Dum Tambon municapilty, was stolen yesterday and is believed to have been used in the car bomb attack. The insurgents reportedly tied up a security guard before stealing the truck.

The car bomb, which exploded several hours after the car theft, blew a hole through the wall of the police station and damaged eight cars, including three privately-owned vehicles. There were no reported injuries.

Security officials report that the gun attack on the security outpost in Tambon Khao Toom damaged a garage, but did not cause any injuries either.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Chiang Mai

Man arrested in central Thailand after Chiang Mai millionaire’s body found in fridge

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Man arrested in central Thailand after Chiang Mai millionaire's body found in fridge

PHOTO: Na Naew

A man has been now been arrested and charged with murder, after the body of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying was found stuffed in a refrigerator in her home in the Jom Thong district of Chiang Mai.

It’s reported that the woman’s body was found by her brother after he became concerned about her whereabouts.

Her hands and feet were tied, and her body had been covered in cement. The fridge had been placed on its side and was still plugged in.

Police have now arrested 39 year old Withoon Sritabut, also known as “Em”, from Lampang in northern Thailand. It’s understood that police are not seeking anybody else in connection with the murder at this stage.

ThaiVisa reports that Withoon fled first to Kanchanaburi in Thailand’s west and later purchased a motorbike for 160,000 baht in Nakorn Pathom, central Thailand. He was finally tracked to Nakhon Sawan province yesterday, in central Thailand, where he was arrested while riding the motorbike along Route 1072.

A gold necklace and 1,200,000 baht in cash were found under the seat of the bike. Withoon is also accused of using an ATM card belonging to the dead woman to withdraw 1.2 million baht.

It’s reported that Ms Wannee had donated millions of baht to various temples and to Chiang Mai university. Withoon has now been brought back to Chiang Mai for interrogation where he is expected to be charged with the woman’s murder.

See earlier story HERE.

SOURCE: Thai Visa | Na Naew

