Love hotel murder mystery: Three family members held by police in Sapporo

Police detained three family members on suspicion of carrying out a murderous attack on a man in a love hotel in the city of Sapporo, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. The three alleged murderers are suspected of decapitating their victim and bringing the head back to their dwelling three weeks ago.

The three under suspicion are 29 year old Runa Tamura, her father, 59 year old Osamu Tamura, and her mother, 60 year old Hiroko Tamura. According to Hokkaido police, Runa and Osamu were arrested yesterday, while Hiroko was arrested in a house search today. The victim was identified as 62 year old Hitoshi Ura. The grim act allegedly took place overnight between July 1 and July 2, reported The Associated Press.

Hiroko seemingly played a key role in the case, due to a collaboration with her husband and daughter and storing the victim’s head at their home.

The police are yet to disclose any details about this gruesome event and the underlying cause remains unknown. However, the police said reports indicate that Runa might have been a mental patient. This was corroborated by neighbours confirming her issues with regular school attendance, and her reclusive nature since childhood.

Local Japanese news outlets iterated that the victim and an individual believed to be Runa were seen checking into a tourist hotel in the Susukino area known for short-stay love hotels. Three hours later, one of them was seen exiting the hotel, carrying a large suitcase, alone. The person who came with the victim had been wearing light-coloured women’s clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when entering the hotel but was dressed in black when leaving, Kyodo reported.

A routine inspection of the room the following day revealed the victim’s body slumped in the bathtub. Apart from that, the hotel staff could find no other belongings left behind by the victim. They also noticed that the bed hadn’t been used.