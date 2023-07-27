3 Thais arrested in 100 million baht heroin smuggling scheme bound for Australia

Photo by KhaoSod.

Thai police arrested three people today for their alleged involvement in an international heroin smuggling operation. The operation, led by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), seized 32 kilograms of heroin intended to be transported to Australia.

The estimated street value of this sizable seizure stands at around 100 million baht. The perpetrators were arrested in three provinces across Thailand: Nakhon Pathom, Songkhla, and Chiang Rai.

The suspects are 27 year old Theerapong ‘Benz’ Nuthong, 42 year old Theerapong ‘Odd’ Benja, and 47 year old Jau Jasue, KhaoSod reported.

Police received a tip-off regarding the planned smuggling of heroin overseas, explained CSD Deputy Superintendent Pol. Maj. Montri Tatesakhan. The drug was creatively concealed within wood used to make boxes used for storing Jade carvings and other artifacts, intended for Australia, he said.

Following the seizure of the hidden narcotics, the CSD investigated to trace the origins of the drugs. It was discovered that the materials used to conceal the heroin originated from Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province. The narcotics were then transported to Nakhon Pathom province, where they were stored in preparation for shipping to Australia. The evidence collected led to the courts issuing arrest warrants for the suspects.

Despite the suspects denying the allegations, officers are skeptical, given the criminal history of one of the arrested individuals. Odd had previously served a prison sentence of 22 years, 9 months, and 15 days for a similar crime. The investigation is continuing.

The nature of the crime and the arrest has once again drawn attention to the scale and complexity of international drug smuggling operations.

