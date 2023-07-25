Phuket Police apprehend man with homemade firearm and meth pills

Picture courtesy of Thalang Police

Phuket, generally known for its phenomenal beaches and vibrant nightlife, was the scene of a rather more dramatic event. Thalang Police are running a critical investigation that led to the arrest of a man armed with a homemade firearm and in possession of two methamphetamine pills in Srisoonthorn, Thalang district.

Boonmee Saenglao, a 42 year old native of Khon Kaen Province, was caught red-handed during a raid. The officers, equipped with a search warrant, apprehended him at a workers’ accommodation camp located in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, as stated by Thalang Police.

The seizure included two pills of methamphetamine, locally referred to as Yaba, and a Thai revolver-style firearm with a 7.62-centimetre long barrel. Furthermore, Saenglao was found in possession of three rounds of .38-calibre ammunition, The Phuket News reported today.

Following his arrest, Boonmee was escorted to Thalang Police Station. He was subsequently slapped with two charges: Illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said they are continuing their investigation into known drug networks in the area.

Four days ago, in a significant anti-drug operation, Phuket Provincial Police apprehended two notable drug peddlers known by their aliases Ming Samkong and Care Paniang. The areas of Samkong and Soi Paniang, famous points in the vicinity of Phuket Town and into Ratsada, act as their monikers’ inspiration.

The arrests took place in a successful raid spearheaded by Pol. Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau division of Phuket Provincial Police.

Follow us on :













Twenty-six-year-old Natthaphon ‘Ming’ Lodchaen, residing in Moo 6, Wichit, was apprehended in a rented room situated in Soi Paniang 3, Moo 5, Ratsada.

Further investigation led to the discovery of an alarming quantity of contraband – 737 methamphetamine pills (Yaba) and 37.15 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice). The evidence collected totalled 10 items, including a motorbike valued at around 40,000 baht (US$1,167). To read more click HERE.