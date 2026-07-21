Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake ‘Made in Thailand’ products

Thai Customs and the Department of Foreign Trade yesterday, July 20, announced the seizure of more than 100 million baht worth of goods falsely labelled as “Made in Thailand” at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri.

They said the operation targeted imported goods from China that were falsely labelled as being made in Thailand, a practice that undermines the credibility of Thai exports and the international trading system.

Inspections focused on businesses operating in Free Zones and IEAT Free Zones to prevent companies from falsely claiming Thai origin for imported products.

Officials identified two major cases during the operation. The first involved 5.37 million TWOMOON cigarettes imported from China but labelled “Made in Thailand,” with an estimated economic impact of about 17 million baht.

The second case involved more than 202,000 sets of semi-finished cutter blades and related production equipment imported from China. Investigators said the shipment was considered finished products ready for sale despite being labelled as “Made in Thailand”, with an estimated economic impact of more than 82.7 million baht.

Both cases are suspected of violating the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017) and related laws, reported Siam Chon News.

The department said falsely declaring a product’s country of origin not only breaches the law but also distorts international trade and could be used to circumvent trade measures imposed by Thailand’s trading partners.

The department said it will strengthen inspections, increase penalties, suspend trade privileges for offenders and continue working with relevant agencies to tackle the practice.

Customs also released enforcement figures for Laem Chabang Port covering October 2025 to July 10 this year. During the 10-month period, officials handled 177 major cases involving false origin claims, hazardous waste, counterfeit goods and cannabis smuggling, with estimated economic losses exceeding 1.3778 billion baht.

Similarly, back in 2025, the public health ministry, along with other relevant departments, conducted a raid on a supermarket in Pathum Thani and uncovered several Chinese products, including milk beverages, eggs, minced meat, and snacks, none of which had FDA approval.