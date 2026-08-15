Thailand moves ahead with gun law despite sport shooting concerns

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Thailand’s government is pressing ahead with stricter firearms controls, even as the country’s shooting sport association raises concerns that the new rules are disrupting athlete training and gun transport.

The prime minister addressed the pushback after the shooting sport association flagged that tightened gun control measures were making it harder for competitors to move their firearms and continue regular training. He said the Interior Ministry’s Department of Provincial Administration, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the shooting sport association are now working closely together to resolve the issue.

Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the government will continue pushing additional firearms control legislation. He added that officials would examine the details carefully to ensure the rules are proportionate and don’t create problems for people who legitimately need to use firearms, particularly athletes.

One of the main points under discussion is how gun transport should be handled in different situations, including when owners relocate or travel to training sessions and competitions. Anutin said clear guidelines are needed so movements can be properly tracked, without becoming an obstacle for athletes doing their jobs.

He said all relevant parties would be given the chance to help shape the new rules. The government’s main goal, he added, is to draft legislation that prioritises public safety and closes loopholes that let firearms fall into the wrong hands, while still striking a balance so the sport shooting community isn’t hit harder than necessary.

In a related development that has driven the government’s push for firearms control, Thailand has recorded six major mass shootings over the past six years, in settings ranging from shopping malls to schools.