Four Thais arrested in Tak after Chinese men found tied up in car

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 10:08 AM
1 minute read
Four Thais arrested in Tak after Chinese men found tied up in car
Photo via MGR Online

Police arrested four Thai men in Tak province, Thailand, over a suspected kidnapping after finding three Chinese nationals blindfolded and tied up inside a car near a checkpoint yesterday, October 29.

The incident occurred at approximately 1am near the Mae Tho checkpoint in Mae Tho subdistrict, Mueang Tak district. Officers noticed a grey Toyota travelling at high speed along Highway 1108 before turning onto a village road shortly before the checkpoint.

Suspecting the driver was attempting to evade inspection, police coordinated an interception near a connecting road.

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When officers stopped the vehicle, they discovered three Chinese men, aged 28, 29 and 32, whose eyes had been covered with yellow tape. They were also handcuffed, with their legs bound by rope”

Four Thai men were arrested in a suspected kidnapping case after police found three Chinese men tied up in a car in Tak, Thailand.
Photo via MGR Online

Checks established that all three Chinese nationals held passports and had entered Thailand legally.

Police also found four Thai men in the vehicle, including the driver, 33 year old Watchara. The other three were identified as 22 year old Worachit, 22 year old Sorawit and 18 year old Phitsanu.

During questioning, Watchara reportedly told officers that an unidentified man had hired him to transport the three Chinese nationals from Wang Chao district to Mueang Tak district.

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He said he had been promised 3,000 baht for each Chinese man he transported, totalling 9,000 baht. He would only be paid once all three reached their destination.

Four Thai men were arrested in a suspected kidnapping case after police found three Chinese men tied up in a car in Tak, Thailand.
Photo via Maetho Police Station

Police arrested all four Thai men on charges of jointly detaining others or otherwise depriving them of their physical liberty. The suspects reportedly admitted the allegations during the arrest procedure.

The four were transferred to Mae Tho Police Station along with the seized evidence for further legal proceedings.

The three Chinese nationals were referred for screening under Thailand’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM), which is used to assess potential victims of human trafficking.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 10:08 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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