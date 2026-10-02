Thailand arrests Chinese fraud suspect, Korean ex-football coach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 2:33 PM
1 minute read
Thailand arrests Chinese fraud suspect, Korean ex-football coach
Photo via Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

Thai immigration officers have arrested a Chinese man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice and a South Korean former football coach wanted in a decades-old fraud case, officials said yesterday, October 1.

The first arrest involved 33 year old Chinese national Sun in Kanchanaburi, after he was found causing a disturbance in the area.

Immigration checks showed that Sun had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand by 578 days. A biometric database search then revealed that he was also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice over an alleged property fraud case.

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Thailand arrested a Chinese fraud suspect wanted by Interpol and a South Korean former football coach wanted in a decades-old fraud case.
Photo via Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

Police allege that forged documents were used to mortgage property and secure loans worth about 200 million baht. Sun had allegedly been hiding in Thailand since August 2024.

In a separate case, immigration officers arrested 58 year old South Korean national Lee, a former football coach who was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Seoul Northern District Court in a fraud case.

Lee had allegedly been on the run for more than 20 years.

Police said he was accused of deceiving six victims by claiming he could arrange places for them at South Korean football clubs. Each victim allegedly lost about 250,000 baht.

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Lee allegedly fled to Thailand in 2004.

Thailand arrested a Chinese fraud suspect wanted by Interpol and a South Korean former football coach wanted in a decades-old fraud case.
Photo via Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

Immigration officers said they had also found information indicating alleged deceptive activity involving Thai football clubs. The investigation is being expanded to determine whether other people were involved.

The Immigration Bureau said the arrests were part of a wider crackdown on foreign criminal networks and nominee arrangements involving Thai nationals holding land or businesses on behalf of foreigners.

The campaign, expanded from the so-called Koh Phangan Model through seven phases nationwide, has identified 309 plots covering more than 217 rai allegedly held illegally, worth about 4.339 billion baht.

The bureau said it is also investigating company structures, financial transactions, ultimate beneficiaries and fraudulent use of civil registration or identity documents as part of efforts to disrupt transnational crime.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 2:33 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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