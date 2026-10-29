Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 29, 2026, 10:53 AM
2 minutes read
Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work

A Singaporean man has admitted to Thai police that he had been sending Thai women to Singapore to sell sex since 2019, using Telegram, LINE and WhatsApp to reach customers and a Thai wife to run the bookings.

The Central Investigation Bureau said officers held five people in Rayong and Phitsanulok, four of them on warrants from the Criminal Court. A fifth man, 35, was summoned to hear the charges.

The case began in Singapore. Officers from the Specialised Crime Branch of Singapore’s Criminal Investigation Department passed Thai investigators information about an online prostitution network that was recruiting women in Thailand and moving them across the border.

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CIB officer reads an arrest warrant to a suspect outside a house in Rayong
Photo via CIB

Thai officers traced the accounts named in that intelligence and found transfers they say came from the sale of sex. Police linked the money to a network they identified as Lover’s Fortress, which they said ran through two websites, 7th Heaven and 7th Heaven 2.

Searches at the two addresses produced 15 mobile phones, three computers and laptops, 16 bank books and 10 ATM cards. Officers also took 100,000 baht in cash and a quantity of jewellery, which police valued along with the rest of the haul at more than 350,000 baht.

Suspect points at a computer screen during a CIB search in the Thai-Singapore prostitution case
Photo via CIB

Leow, 46, told officers he was the one finding the women, and that he had started in 2019 with Aaron, 42, another Singaporean, reaching customers through the three messaging apps. Police released only the men’s first names.

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Apaporn, 37, said she is Leow’s wife. She told officers she built the network’s online shopfront, found customers and arranged the agencies and the accommodation the women used in Singapore.

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Pongsakorn, 35, said he worked as an admin, answering customers and editing photographs of the women on Apaporn’s instructions. Nanthanee, 33, denied any part in it, saying she lent out her bank account without knowing what it was used for.

CIB officers read an arrest warrant to a handcuffed suspect
Photo via CIB

All five face charges of procuring women for prostitution, running and profiting from prostitution, advertising sexual services, money laundering and taking part in a transnational criminal organisation. The charges apply whether the acts took place inside Thailand or outside it.

Warrants 5397, 5398 and 5399 of 2026 cover the first three suspects, and a fourth, number 6157, covers Aaron.

CIB officers search a room during the operation against the Thai-Singapore prostitution network
Photo via CIB

The five were handed to investigating officers for prosecution. Police have not said how many women were sent to Singapore, or whether any of them are still there.

Source: Bangkok Biznews

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 29, 2026, 10:53 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.
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