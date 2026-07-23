Customer defecates in Rayong clothing store’s fitting room

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 2:59 PM
1 minute read
Customer defecates in Rayong clothing store’s fitting room | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 3

A clothing shop in Rayong filed a police report after a customer defecated inside a fitting room before leaving the premises, calling on the woman to accept responsibility or face legal action.

The incident took place at a clothing shop on Sukhumvit Road in the Ban Chang district of Rayong on July 21. The owner said the woman has until the end of next week to come forward before legal proceedings are pursued using CCTV footage as evidence.

Speaking to Channel 7, 49 year old shop assistant Joom said the customer arrived at the store at about 3.20pm in a dark blue sedan. She was wearing a black T-shirt and white trousers.

According to Joom, the customer entered the shop and loudly asked to use a toilet. The staff member said she believed the woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, although this has not been confirmed.

Defecating in clothing shop in Rayong
Photo via Channel 3

Joom said she directed the customer to the shop’s bathroom, but the woman instead picked up a pair of shorts from a display rack and entered a fitting room.

After the customer left, staff noticed a strong odour coming from the fitting room. Joom said she entered the room and found faeces on the floor along with the woman’s trousers. She then photographed the registration plate of the customer’s vehicle before contacting the shop owner.

According to Joom, staff cleaned the fitting room themselves. She said the experience was distressing and encouraged customers facing emergencies to inform staff, adding that employees are willing to assist when needed.

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defecate in fitting room of clothing store in Rayong
Photo via Channel 3

The shop owner said she later gave Joom 500 baht as a gesture of appreciation after the incident. The owner reported the matter to police and said she hopes the customer will come forward voluntarily before legal action becomes necessary.

The incident follows a similar case previously reported in Phuket, where a restaurant owner said a foreign woman defecated outside the premises, leaving staff to clean the area. The owner also called for more public toilets to help prevent similar incidents.

Another case was reported in Saraburi, where CCTV footage captured a man defecating beside a road despite a petrol station with public toilets being located about 100 metres away.

Clothing shop owner to sue customer who defecates in fitting room
Photo via Channel 3

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 2:59 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.