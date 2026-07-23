Customer defecates in Rayong clothing store’s fitting room

A clothing shop in Rayong filed a police report after a customer defecated inside a fitting room before leaving the premises, calling on the woman to accept responsibility or face legal action.

The incident took place at a clothing shop on Sukhumvit Road in the Ban Chang district of Rayong on July 21. The owner said the woman has until the end of next week to come forward before legal proceedings are pursued using CCTV footage as evidence.

Speaking to Channel 7, 49 year old shop assistant Joom said the customer arrived at the store at about 3.20pm in a dark blue sedan. She was wearing a black T-shirt and white trousers.

According to Joom, the customer entered the shop and loudly asked to use a toilet. The staff member said she believed the woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, although this has not been confirmed.

Joom said she directed the customer to the shop’s bathroom, but the woman instead picked up a pair of shorts from a display rack and entered a fitting room.

After the customer left, staff noticed a strong odour coming from the fitting room. Joom said she entered the room and found faeces on the floor along with the woman’s trousers. She then photographed the registration plate of the customer’s vehicle before contacting the shop owner.

According to Joom, staff cleaned the fitting room themselves. She said the experience was distressing and encouraged customers facing emergencies to inform staff, adding that employees are willing to assist when needed.

The shop owner said she later gave Joom 500 baht as a gesture of appreciation after the incident. The owner reported the matter to police and said she hopes the customer will come forward voluntarily before legal action becomes necessary.

The incident follows a similar case previously reported in Phuket, where a restaurant owner said a foreign woman defecated outside the premises, leaving staff to clean the area. The owner also called for more public toilets to help prevent similar incidents.

Another case was reported in Saraburi, where CCTV footage captured a man defecating beside a road despite a petrol station with public toilets being located about 100 metres away.