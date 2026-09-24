Turkish man recovers cash, documents stolen by Thai woman met at bar

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 9:55 AM
1 minute read
Turkish man recovers cash, documents stolen by Thai woman met at bar
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวปากช่องนิวส์

A Thai woman returned nearly 670,000 baht in cash and documents to a Turkish man after being arrested for theft after stealing money from his hotel room in Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday, September 21.

The 49 year old Turkish man, Umran, filed a complaint with officers at Pak Chong Police Station after meeting the 51 year old Thai woman at a bar in the province on September 20.

Umran said the woman, who had short hair, approached him at the bar at about 3am. He invited her to join him at his table before travelling with her to his hotel on her motorcycle.

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The Turkish man fell asleep after arriving at the hotel. When he woke up, he discovered that his belongings and cash were missing.

Thai woman arrested for stealing from Turkish man
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวปากช่องนิวส์

The stolen property included credit cards, a boarding pass, a passport, US$20,000, 1,000 Turkish lira and 200 euros. The total value of the loss was reportedly about 670,000 baht.

Hotel CCTV footage showed the woman leaving the accommodation at about 4am on Monday while carrying several items from Umran’s room.

Police later tracked the woman, identified as 51 year old Pat, to her home in Nakhon Ratchasima. Officers reportedly found the property filled with rubbish, including empty water bottles and food scraps.

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Pat was reportedly a resident of Bangkok. She admitted to stealing from the Turkish man and told police that she left the hotel and went to a bus terminal to catch a coach to Bangkok.

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Thai woman steals cash and documents from Turkish tourists
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวปากช่องนิวส์

Pat said she then went to a currency exchange shop in Pratu Nam Market, exchanged the foreign currency and deposited the money into her bank account. She later travelled back to her accommodation in Nakhon Ratchasima by train.

According to police, Pat returned the full amount of stolen cash as well as Umran’s documents. Officers then contacted the Turkish man and arranged for him to collect his cash and belongings at the police station. Umran reportedly thanked police and praised officers for their quick operation.

Pat was charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Law for theft at night and using a vehicle to facilitate the offence. The supplied report states that the offence carries a prison sentence of one to five years and a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 9:55 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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