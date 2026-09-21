Taiwanese man held for killing Thai girlfriend, hiding body in freezer

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 9:54 AM
1 minute read
Taiwanese man held for killing Thai girlfriend, hiding body in freezer | Thaiger
Photo via SETN

A Thai woman was found dead inside a freezer at her Taiwanese boyfriend’s workplace in Taichung City, Taiwan, after police arrested the man in connection with her death.

Taiwanese police arrested the 43 year old suspect, identified only as Wu, at a technology company in the Qiqi district in Taichung City on September 13, according to local media reports.

Police found the 36 year old Thai woman, identified as Art, inside a suitcase that was placed in a freezer at the company. Wu reportedly confessed to killing her, saying the death followed problems in their relationship.

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The case came to light after Art’s family was unable to contact her. They asked a friend living in Taiwan to help report her missing to local police.

Taiwanese man kills Thai girlfriend
Photo via SETN

According to local media reports, Art travelled to Taiwan on September 2 to meet Wu. The couple had been in a relationship for about a year and had previously travelled between Thailand and Taiwan to see each other.

Art reportedly planned to ask Wu to end their relationship. After arriving in Taiwan, she checked into a hotel in the Ximending area of Taipei.

She was scheduled to return to Thailand on September 14 but did not take her flight and stopped responding to her family.

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Police reviewed security camera footage and reportedly found that Wu arrived at the hotel where Art was staying on the night of September 12. He left the hotel the following morning carrying a large black suitcase.

Wu reportedly placed the suitcase in his car and drove to his workplace in Taichung, where police later found Art’s body inside a freezer.

Thai woman murdered by boyfriend in Taiwan
Photo via SETN

An initial autopsy found that Art died from asphyxia. Wu reportedly told police that he strangled her at the hotel during an argument after she asked to end their relationship.

According to local media reports, the argument escalated into the fatal assault. Wu reportedly admitted responsibility during police questioning.

His colleagues reportedly did not notice the body or suspect anything unusual because most employees worked remotely.

Further forensic examination of Art’s body is expected. Wu was taken back to Taichung for further legal proceedings in connection with the murder charge.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 9:54 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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