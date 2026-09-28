2 men held over fatal shooting on Nakhon Si Thammarat road cite staring as motive

Police arrested two suspects in Nakhon Si Thammarat after a Thai woman was shot dead while driving a sedan on September 26. The suspects claimed they opened fire after becoming angry over an alleged staring incident.

The shooting occurred at around 3am on Highway 402, also known as Phra Prom-Ron Phibun Road, in Phra Prom district, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Officers from Phra Prom Police Station and rescue workers responded to the incident and found a white sedan parked before Na Phru Market Intersection. The vehicle had four bullet holes, with another bullet hole where a round had passed through a door.

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The victim, identified as Chutikan, was found dead in the driver’s seat after being shot once below her right eye.

A 26 year old Border Patrol Police officer, identified as Siwakorn, was sitting in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to his right cheek. He was taken to Maharaj Hospital in a serious condition but has since been reported to be out of danger. Another passenger in the back seat was unharmed.

According to the surviving passenger, the group had visited an entertainment venue with 10 other friends before travelling home in three separate cars.

Chutikan was driving one of the vehicles with Siwakorn and the surviving passenger. A pickup truck then approached their car on the driver’s side and fired several shots, hitting Chutikan and Siwakorn.

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Police reviewed security camera footage along the route and found that the pickup truck skidded on the wet road as it fled, striking the rear of another car. The driver continued without stopping.

Officers tracked the vehicle using CCTV footage and arrested two suspects at around 4pm on the same day. They identified them as 26 year old Piyawat, the alleged gunman, and 23 year old Thossaporn, the alleged driver.

The suspects reportedly told police that they encountered the group at a petrol station and became angry after the two groups stared at each other. They claimed they followed the victims’ car before opening fire.

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Both suspects reportedly denied having any previous conflict with the group, saying the alleged staring incident was the reason for the shooting.

However, police said they were not convinced by the suspects’ explanation and continued investigating the motive.

Investigators believed the intended target may have been Siwakorn or the other male passenger rather than Chutikan. Police suspected the gunman fired towards the driver’s seat because he believed one of the men was driving the car.

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