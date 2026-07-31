Japanese prosecutors drop charges against Thai woman found with crystal meth

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 2:26 PM
2 minutes read
Japanese prosecutors drop charges against Thai woman found with crystal meth | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Japanese prosecutors dropped legal proceedings against a Thai woman who was arrested at Fukuoka Airport after crystal meth was discovered hidden inside coffee and tea packages she was carrying.

The arrest of the 28 year old Juthathip in Japan attracted public attention after her family appealed to Thai authorities and the media, maintaining that she had unknowingly transported the drugs after being recruited by a suspected trafficking network.

According to Juthathip’s boyfriend, the couple operated a courier service transporting goods between Thailand and Japan. He said Juthathip was contacted through the LINE application by a user identified as “Ing Ing”, who offered her 3,500 baht to transport 12 kilogrammes of goods to Fukuoka.

The boyfriend said the couple travelled to Japan on July 12 carrying nine parcels, accompanied by another person. He said immigration officers questioned three of them on arrival, but Juthathip was the only person detained.

Thai woman arrested in Japan with crystal meth
Juthathip’s mother | Photo via MGR Online

Her boyfriend and parents were later informed that crystal meth was found concealed inside coffee and tea packages among the items she had carried into Japan.

Thai officials had previously said Japanese prosecutors were expected to announce their decision on the case today, July 31.

This afternoon, Office of the Narcotics Control Board Deputy Secretary-General and spokesperson Areephak Ngern-bamrong confirmed that Japanese prosecutors had decided to drop the charges against Juthathip.

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Juthathip’s parents in white and orange shirts | Photo via Matichon

According to Areephak, Japanese authorities have not yet provided a detailed explanation for their decision. He said officials had only indicated that investigators concluded Juthathip did not intend to transport illegal drugs into Japan.

Areephak added that Japanese immigration authorities and the Thai consulate would coordinate arrangements for Juthathip’s return to Thailand.

It has not yet been confirmed whether she will face any future immigration restrictions or be placed on Japan’s immigration blacklist.

Thai woman arrested for carrying drugs to Japan
Photo via TNN Thailand

Meanwhile, Thai authorities are continuing to investigate the suspected source of the drugs. According to Areephak, investigators successfully identified the parcel delivery rider who transported the packages from the LINE user known as Ing Ing to Juthathip.

Officials called on the rider to come forward if he was not involved in the alleged trafficking network and to assist with the investigation. At the time of the announcement, Areephak said the rider had not responded to the request.

Thai officials have not disclosed whether investigators have identified the person behind the LINE account Ing Ing.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 2:26 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.