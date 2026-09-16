Thai woman found dead naked with electric wire wrapped around neck

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 16, 2026, 11:07 AM
2 minutes read
Thai woman found dead naked with electric wire wrapped around neck | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Police are investigating the death of a Thai woman who was found naked in a rented room in Mueang district, Udon Thani province, with an electric wire wrapped around her neck.

Mueang Udon Thani Police Station officers were called to the accommodation in Ban Luean subdistrict after the 24 year old woman, Phattarawarin, was found dead in room number one on the first floor of the two-storey building.

Police attended the scene with rescue workers from Maetha Dham Foundation and a medical team from Udon Thani Hospital. Phattarawarin was found lying face down on the floor with a blanket covering her body.

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She was found naked, while a black electric wire connected to a plug socket was wrapped tightly around her neck. Police found scratches on her bottom, but no other visible injuries.

Thai woman found dead naked
Photo via FM91 BKK

According to Matichon, the room appeared to have been ransacked, with belongings scattered across the floor. Officers also found faeces that had not been flushed in the bathroom.

Phattarawarin’s valuables appeared to be untouched. Two mobile phones were also still inside the room.

An initial autopsy found that Phattarawarin died from strangulation approximately 20 hours before her body was discovered.

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Her colleague, 30 year old Jiraporn, was the first person to find her body. Jiraporn said Phattarawarin worked at a convenience store and had requested leave on Monday, September 14.

Thai woman found dead in Udon Thani room
Photo via ThaiRath

Phattarawarin reportedly requested leave at about 5am, saying she had a fever. Jiraporn said she was still able to contact Phattarawarin at 6.45am that morning.

Phattarawarin was expected to return to work the following day but did not appear and did not contact anyone at the workplace. Jiraporn then went to check on her and discovered her body.

Jiraporn said Phattarawarin was single and had never told her about problems or conflicts with anyone. She said Phattarawarin had only spoken about being tired from work.

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Thai woman dies with wire tight around neck
Photo via KhaoSod

Phattarawarin’s 25 year old friend, Tong, told Matichon that she usually left her room unlocked, including when she was sleeping or when she went outside. Tong said he had warned her several times about the potential danger, but she did not change the habit.

Police initially suspected that Phattarawarin may have opened the door for the person involved before she was strangled. Investigators are reviewing security camera footage from the accommodation and nearby areas to identify the suspect.

No further updates on the investigation had been released to the media at the time of reporting.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 16, 2026, 11:07 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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