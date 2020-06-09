Crime
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
A man posing as a wealthy English pilot tried to flirt his way into getting 24,000 baht transferred into his account. Luckily the Thai woman he was trying to romance wasn’t buying it.
Police say the “English pilot” is a common romance scam, stealing hearts and money from plenty of gullible Thai women. The romancer (aka. scammer) and the woman met on social media. By day 4 of chatting online, the man said he wanted to meet the woman in person, and possibly even marry her.
He told her he wanted to send her gifts, and she gave him her address in Udon Thani. He told her to call a number to set up the delivery, and when she called, the posed delivery driver said she would need to pay 24,000 baht for the service. She cottoned on to the scam and blocked him on social media.
Australian-based Scam Watch says dating and romance scams start online and express strong emotions in a short period of time. They say never to send money to someone you haven’t met in person.
“Dating and romance scams often take place through online dating websites, but scammers may also use social media or email to make contact. They have even been known to telephone their victims as a first introduction. These scams are also known as ‘catfishing’.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Scam Watch
Koh Samui
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Two weeks after she went missing, the body of a 32 year old Ukrainian woman has been found in a wooded area of Koh Samui. The discovery has prompted local police to launch a full murder investigation.
A report in Coconuts says the unnamed woman’s body was found off Soi Pracharat Pattana by hotel employee Uten Wiangnon. In a statement to police, Uten says he was foraging for mushrooms when he noticed a bad smell, which prompted him to call his wife and a community leader to the area before investigating further and finding the body.
It’s understood the woman’s Ukrainian husband reported her missing two weeks ago. Immigration records show she arrived in the country on June 14 last year and had been living on Samui with her husband and child.
Police have not specified at this time why they believe she was murdered.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Crime
Thai village official arrested for posting child pornography online
An assistant village headman was arrested yesterday after posting videos online of him allegedly raping his daughter. The US based reporting system CyberTipline alerted Thai authorities that child pornography images were posted on Twitter by someone in Thailand.
Police tracked down the mobile phone used to take the photos and videos. They traced back to 36 year old assistant headman in the Uthai Thani province in central Thailand. Over the weekend, police found child pornography on 2 mobile phones owned by the assistant headman.
The man was charged with possession of child pornography. Police are still investigating before more charges are made. The Bangkok Post says the the man admitted to uploading video and photos of sex acts with his 12 year old daughter.
Last year, CyberTipline, run by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, received 16.9 million reports of children being exploited online. 355,396 of those reports were in Thailand.
Two weeks ago, a man was arrested for processing and distributing child pornography after a report from CyberTipline. The man allegedly uploaded and sold the pornography on Twitter and the messaging app Line, with a membership of 350 baht, or around $11 USD.
To make a report with the CyberTipline, go to missingkids.org.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| NCMEC | Chiang Rai Times
Crime
22 tonnes of seized marijuana passed on to researchers
Ever wonder where all the marijuana goes after it’s been confiscated by police? Authorities just gave around 22 tonnes of marijuana they seized in drug busts to nearly a dozen universities and research facilities across Thailand to study its medicinal benefits. Medical marijuana was legalised in 2018 under strict licensing and conditions.
The Office of Narcotics Control Board gave 600 kilograms of marijuana to a Rangsit University. The marijuana was examined to make sure it was not contaminated with any pesticides or fungi before being handed over to research centres, ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk told the Bangkok Post. The rest was divided up and sent to 11 other research establishments.
The Rangsit University launched its Medical Marijauna Research Centre last year. The centre is allowed to grow various strains of cannabis onsite. Another university in Korat just planted 3,000 cannabis plants for research.
In 2018, the Thai government passed legislation allowing marijuana research for medical purposes. If any cannabis researchers are interested in using the confiscated marijuana, Termsrisuk said they just need to make a proposal to the Food and Drugs Administration or his office. While the government seems to be more cannabis-friendly, growing and trafficking marijuana is still illegal.
Just in the past month, police have seized hundreds of kilograms of illegal marijuana worth millions. A woman was arrested with 200 kilograms of dried marijuana yesterday in Issan’s Khon Kaen province. Last month, police seized 400 kilograms of marijuana from members of a drug syndicate following a mysterious leader known as “Jae Saigon,” or “sister on the merit path.”
A man in Eastern Thailand was arrested for allegedly growing 1,200 cannabis plants a few weeks ago, and last week a man was arrested for allegedly growing 1,000 cannabis plants in a Bangkok warehouse for the illegal marijuana delivery service “Heaven Herb.”
Siam Legal says that cannabis production or importation has a fine of 200,000 baht to 1,500,000 baht and up to 15 years in prison.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Xinhua | Siam Legal
