Woman finds mysterious criminal record on state app, police delay help

A Thai woman in Sisaket is seeking clarification after discovering a false criminal record on the government’s Thang Rath application showing that she was arrested for selling alcohol outside legal hours in 2023.

The 45 year old woman, Natkhalata, runs an acne-treatment business in Uthumphon Phisai district. She said she discovered the criminal record on August 22 after a friend visiting her shop suggested that she check her information on the Thang Rath application.

Natkhalata said she was shocked by the record and initially thought it was caused by a technical error. She then went to Uthumphon Phisai Police Station to check the information.

Police confirmed that the criminal record was present in their system. The case was registered under the woman’s former name, which she used before legally changing her name.

According to the record shown on the application, she was arrested at 5.05pm on March 11, 2023, in a case involving the sale of alcohol outside permitted hours. Officers from Uthumphon Phisai Police Station handled the case.

Police told Natkhalata that the case had already been concluded and that the required fine had been paid. However, she said none of the documents relating to the case contained her signature.

Natkhalata also said it is impossible for her to have been arrested at the stated time because she was at a shopping mall with her husband that day. She presented a photograph taken by her husband at about 4.22pm that day at a gold shop inside the mall as evidence.

The woman said police deflected and advised her to contact the station superintendent so the matter could be investigated further. However, she said she had been unable to speak with the superintendent because he was always “busy”.

Natkhalata said she did not want to blame any police officers or other officials and only wanted her personal information and criminal record to be accurate.

As of publication, Uthumphon Phisai Police Station and relevant government agencies had not publicly commented on the case.

Thang Rath is a government super app developed by the Digital Government Development Agency to provide access to various state services in one place, according to its Apple App Store listing.

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