Woman attacked after entering stranger’s pickup truck at Chon Buri condo

A Thai woman was assaulted in Chon Buri yesterday, October 28, after entering a pickup truck without a registration plate, believing it might be her vehicle, which had previously been stolen.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Rotchanatham Foundation in Sattahip were called to the condominium in Na Chom Thian subdistrict to take the woman, identified as Araya, to hospital. They also notified Na Chom Thian Police Station, and officers later arrived to investigate.

According to the police report, Araya had injuries to her face and was taken to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital. The man accused of attacking her was no longer at the scene when police arrived.

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Araya told officers that she had spotted a white pickup truck fitted with a cargo box parked at the location. She said dents and scratches on the vehicle led her to believe it might be her pickup truck that had previously been stolen.

The truck had no registration plate, and Araya could not confirm whether it was her vehicle. However, she decided to enter the cargo box in the hope of finding evidence that could help police identify the alleged car thief.

A Thai man, who claimed himself as the pickup truck’s owner, later arrived, leading to an argument. Araya alleged that the man assaulted her before taking her mobile phone and driving licence and leaving the scene.

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Police said they would trace the man and investigate whether anyone else was involved. Officers also planned to check the legality of the pickup truck and investigate the reported taking of Araya’s phone and driving licence.

No further updates on the investigation had been reported at the time of writing.

In a separate incident in Bangkok last week, another Thai woman was attacked by a motorcyclist who smashed her car’s windscreen and punched her in the face after she honked her horn at him. The woman apologised repeatedly during the confrontation, but the attacker did not stop his actions.

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