Woman attacked after entering stranger’s pickup truck at Chon Buri condo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 5:08 PM
1 minute read
Woman attacked after entering stranger’s pickup truck at Chon Buri condo
Photo via Facebook/ Sattahip News - สัตหีบนิวส์

A Thai woman was assaulted in Chon Buri yesterday, October 28, after entering a pickup truck without a registration plate, believing it might be her vehicle, which had previously been stolen.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Rotchanatham Foundation in Sattahip were called to the condominium in Na Chom Thian subdistrict to take the woman, identified as Araya, to hospital. They also notified Na Chom Thian Police Station, and officers later arrived to investigate.

According to the police report, Araya had injuries to her face and was taken to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital. The man accused of attacking her was no longer at the scene when police arrived.

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Thai woman attacked outside Chon Buri condo
Photo via Facebook/ Sattahip News – สัตหีบนิวส์

Araya told officers that she had spotted a white pickup truck fitted with a cargo box parked at the location. She said dents and scratches on the vehicle led her to believe it might be her pickup truck that had previously been stolen.

The truck had no registration plate, and Araya could not confirm whether it was her vehicle. However, she decided to enter the cargo box in the hope of finding evidence that could help police identify the alleged car thief.

A Thai man, who claimed himself as the pickup truck’s owner, later arrived, leading to an argument. Araya alleged that the man assaulted her before taking her mobile phone and driving licence and leaving the scene.

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Thai woman attacked in pickup truck ownership dispute
Photo via Facebook/ Sattahip News – สัตหีบนิวส์

Police said they would trace the man and investigate whether anyone else was involved. Officers also planned to check the legality of the pickup truck and investigate the reported taking of Araya’s phone and driving licence.

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No further updates on the investigation had been reported at the time of writing.

In a separate incident in Bangkok last week, another Thai woman was attacked by a motorcyclist who smashed her car’s windscreen and punched her in the face after she honked her horn at him. The woman apologised repeatedly during the confrontation, but the attacker did not stop his actions.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 5:08 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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